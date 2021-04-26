Futsal men leave for training camp

Trinidad and Tobago’s Men’s national futsal team left yesterday for San Jose, Costa Rica for a residential training camp there ahead of the 2021 CONCACAF Futsal Championship in Guatemala City next month.
Head coach Constantine Konstin finalised a 14-man squad following weeks of preparations at the International School of Port of Spain indoor gymnasium. The 14 players underwent their medical screening, according to CONCACAF specifications last week at Healthnet Caribbean Limited and were declared medically fit for the competition. The full contingent also received their Covid PCR tests and were cleared to travel.
Konstin told TTFA Media: “This all started February 2020 when we had our first tryouts, then in the middle of March of 2020 we got the selection down to 35 players. And in March of 2021 we got the team down to 25.
“Today I am proud to say that we selected our 14-man team squad that will be traveling to Costa Rica and then to Guatemala to contest the qualification for the FIFA Futsal World Cup in Lithuania. We’ll have a few days in Costa Rica with two matches which we will maximise in terms of using the both exercises to our advantage ahead of the competition.
“It’s been an incredible journey to get to this point but I am very proud of the final squad, all the participants, staff and teams we had practice games with especially the Venezuelan futsal community in T&T, as well as FFTT, 361, Captain Basil from Defence force, the Defence Force club, Club Sando and of course our TTFA normalisation committee and staff which have offered their support throughout,” Konstin said.
On his selection which includes a combination of some T&T senior team footballers as well as past futsal team members, Konstin added: “The 14 players that we have selected come with an international pedigree with players like Cummings, Plaza, George, and Sean De Silva. Then we have players who are young but full of spirit and fire like Che Benny and Mark Ramdeen.
“We’ve also got some tough players like Defence Force’s Aaron Lester, King, Ollivierra and the big man Quintero and the goalkeepers Kern and Andre. These players are ready to give their all for their country and families,” Konstin added.
T&T are in Group A with hosts Guatemala and Dominican Republic. They face the DR on May 4 and Guatemala on May 5.
The tournament was originally slated for 16 teams split into four groups of four, but after the withdrawals of French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe, the competition will now feature 13 teams.
Additionally, all matches will now be played at the Domo Polideportivo, a venue that has a long history of hosting international futsal competitions, including the 2000 FIFA Futsal World Cup.
The groups are now as follows:
Group A: Guatemala, Trinidad and Tobago and Dominican Republic
Group B: Panama, Mexico and Suriname
Group C: Costa Rica, Canada and Haiti
Group D: Cuba, United States, El Salvador and Nicaragua
The group stage will take place between May 3-5. After round-robin play, the first and second place finishers in each group will advance to the quarter-finals.
The quarter-final matches will be played on May 7, with the four winners qualifying for the semifinals of this competition and earning a spot in the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021. The semifinals and final will take place May 8 and 9, respectively. Local fans can view the tournament on Flow Sports
The FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021 takes place September 12 – October 6, 2021. The four semi-finalists in the CONCACAF championship will qualify for the World Cup.
T&T 14-man futsal squad: Che Benny (ALA), Dylon King (FIXO), Darius Ollivierra (PIVO), Willis Plaza (PIVO), Andre Marchan (GK), Adrian Welch (ALA), Jameel Neptune (ALA), Mark Ramdeen (ALA), Sean De Silva (ALA), Aaron Lester (FIXO), Keston George (ALA), Dwight Quintero (PIVO), Keron Cummings (ALA), Kern Caesar (GK)
Code — FIXO — fixed defender, PIVO — forward, ALA — winger
Staff — Constantine Konstin (Head Coach), Paul Decle (Assistant Coach), Dunstan Williams (Goalkeeper Coach), Mark Lewis (Trainer), Roger Ryan (Physio), Alexandria Olton (Sport Psychologist & Safety Hygiene Officer), Dr Alex Harripersad (Team Doctor) and Nigel Roberts (Manager),