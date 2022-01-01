Future focus

The Covid-19 pandemic continued to have a negative impact on contact sports in Trinidad and Tobago in 2021, with no competitions being held, but Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath is hopeful that 2022 will be a lot brighter. And he says the TTCB will be placing a lot of emphasis on youth development going forward in order to minimise the negative impact the ongoing restrictions are having on the next generation of athletes.
Local cricket was postponed in March 2020 due to the pandemic. However Covid-19 vaccines came in early 2021, offering hope for getting back to some sort of normalcy.
However the ban on local team sports continued last year, leaving the local cricketing fraternity holding its breath for 2022.
Looking back at 2021, Bassarath said while there were “trying times,” the last 12 months were not a total loss.
“We understand why permission was not granted to us to play our tournaments but nevertheless we were granted permission for national teams to train and we were able to participate in the regional Super50 tournament which we won convincingly without losing a game,” Bassarath pointed out.
The Kieron Pollard-led team, featuring veteran players Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Imran Khan, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin and Darren Bravo, were dominant throughout the tournament but that was the only regional competition held by Cricket West Indies as the territories continued to battle the virus.
Bassarath noted that T&T players continued to be featured on West Indies squads and around the world in T20 leagues. However he expressed concern that the development of the next generation of players would have taken a big hit.
“I think Covid has impacted sports in general in a very negative way. Absolutely no sports would have played and that would have impacted the development of sports and of players in the country,” the TTCB boss explained.
“In cricket, we would have our challenges whenever we resume but the TTCB is not sitting idly by. We have been constantly changing arrangements and putting things in place, so as soon as the permission is granted, we would be ready to play competitive cricket. However, as we sit and speak now, no child under the age of 16 is participating in any (team) sport and that is a serious issue that could have long-term consequences,” Bassarath added.
“Our future in the sport depends on these young people,” he asserted.
“Our grassroots programme and age-group competitions have been severely affected. I know there were a lot of expectations that sports would be allowed to resume shortly and I look forward to that,” said Bassarath.
“I can safely say that the TTCB have everything in place to be able to start our programmes to make sure youngsters get the opportunity to get onto the park and to at least be involved in some sporting activity so they can fulfil their potential,” he continued.
“We have plans and programmes in place. As soon as permission is granted we have planned a four-team Under-23 tournament and we will also have similar Under-16 and Under-19 tournaments and that is because we want to have the best players in these age-groups playing against each other. We also have plans where after our National League 50-over tournament, a team will be selected to go to Tobago to play two games. Also from the 50-over tournament, we want to select four teams from that to play a four-team tournament so they can have the best players competing as part of preparations for the 2022 Super50 tournament later in the year,” said Bassarath.
“We also want to continue our InterZone tournaments—Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19—and we already have dates for all the tournaments we have planned for next year,” he said.
“So we are hoping that 2022 is a better year for sports and our cricketers will get an opportunity to play some cricket. We know everyone, players and clubs alike, are eager to get back on the field, so we are awaiting permission from the government, who also have a responsibility to protect the citizens,” Bassarath added.
The TTCB president also praised Red Force head coach David Furlonge for getting some of the youth players involved in the senior team training sessions throughout the year and said he was pleased to see some of them excelling during the Red Force trial matches in November and early December.
He expects more competition for places in the squad in the new year when the team steps up its preparations for the regional four-day tournament set to bowl off in February.
“I want to congratulate the coach for having the foresight to bring in some youngsters just over the age of 19 and so on to engage with the senior players and it was very heartening to see the performance of some of these young players,” said Bassarath.
“The coach would have indicated some of the names. We would have seen a lot of improvement in some of the players and I know that in January the training will step up in preparation for the February start of the regional four-day, so the coach will have his job cut out for him and the selectors as well in terms of selecting the best team available but I am very impressed so far with what I have seen from the youngsters. I have been to some of the trial games and from what I have seen, the future of Trinidad and Tobago is looking very bright indeed,” he added.
But at the same time, Bassarath pleaded with the national community to get vaccinated which could accelerate the time-line for the return of contact sports.
He also feels that the hosting of 22 matches in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in January could be a catalyst for the return to the field.
“This is an international tournament and we are very happy that at least some cricket will be played in Trinidad and from the impression we are getting, fully vaccinated spectators could be allowed, so if you want to see these game, please get vaccinated,” said Bassarath.
“It is important for the entire nation to be vaccinated so that sports can resume as quickly as possible. It is a tournament that I think can encourage people to take the vaccine and also it could pave the way to allow sport to be played later on in the year,” he added.
“We are living in trying times and I want to appeal to the people again to get vaccinated,” Bassarath pleaded. “It is important for us to fight the disease. During the course of the year, we would have lost several people due to Covid and other than Covid, we would have lost others, more recently an icon in sports administration and broadcasting in Tony Harford.”
Less than a week after speaking with the Express, the TTCB was thrown into mourning once again following the death of former TTCB second vice president Lalman Kowlessar, who Bassarath hailed as an “icon”.
Kowlessar’s funeral was held at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain Couva on Boxing Day,
“I would like to take this opportunity to express our deepest condolences to all the families and friends of all those who would have passed on, Covid or otherwise. But it was a very trying year indeed and I look forward to a brighter year in 2022. I also want to express our gratitude to our sponsors who have supported us and continue to support us through this trying time,” Bassarath said.