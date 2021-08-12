Future looks good

WELCOME BACK: Team TTO athlete, long jumper Andwuelle Wright, second from right, stands with from left, chef de mission Lovie Santana, Minister of Sport and Community Development, Shamfa Cudjoe and Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee general secretary Annette Knott at the VIP lounge, Piarco International airport following his return from the Tokyo2020 Games, Wedesday night. Wright was unable to compete at the Games after testing positive for Covid-19. —Photo courtesy the Ministry of Sport and Community Development