G14 league kicks off

The G14 League (Girls Under-14), hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, will commence today at the UWI SPEC Field, St Augustine from 10:00 am.

All teams in Trinidad will play at UWI, while the Tobago Group will begin tomorrow.

This league is part of the TTFA’s women’s football development drive, and is supported through the FIFA Women’s Football Development Programmes which provide assistance to Member Associations for the growth of women’s football in their respective countries.

The League Development Programme is the focus area for the TTFA as it strives to provide more competitions and playing opportunities for young girls outside of the school competitions while also trying to develop a club culture in local women’s football.

PHILLIP EYEING INDIA

Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler Anderson Phillip will be using the upcoming three-team Headley Weekes red-ball series to bolster his chances of regaining his place in the West Indies side for the upcoming home series against India in July and August.

Warriors seek 5th title in 9 years

For the Golden State Warriors, it’s a drive for five, as in five championships in nine years. It’s a similar thought for LeBron James, as the NBA’s all-time points leader is set to resume his quest for a fifth ring.

And for a bunch of other teams, just one ring would satisfy.

Second ITF silver for Dookie

JORDANE DOOKIE had to settle for a silver medal in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, yesterday, in Dominican Republic.

The Trinidad and Tobago player and Mexican Fernanda Sandoval were beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the 18 & under doubles event by Nina Costalas and Trinetya Vijayakumar of the United States.