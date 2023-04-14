G14 league kicks off

The G14 League (Girls Under-14), hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association, will commence today at the UWI SPEC Field, St Augustine from 10:00 am.
All teams in Trinidad will play at UWI, while the Tobago Group will begin tomorrow.
This league is part of the TTFA’s women’s football development drive, and is supported through the FIFA Women’s Football Development Programmes which provide assistance to Member Associations for the growth of women’s football in their respective countries.
The League Development Programme is the focus area for the TTFA as it strives to provide more competitions and playing opportunities for young girls outside of the school competitions while also trying to develop a club culture in local women’s football.