Gabriel, Bravo return

With the pitch not expected to change drastically from the first Test, the West Indies have made a few adjustments both in their approach and personnel, which skipper Kraigg Brathwaite hopes will change their fortunes in the second match against South Africa bowling off today at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
The West Indies were outplayed in the opening Test, falling to an innings and 63-run defeat on a wicket that offered bounce and pace, which the South African bowlers exploited when they were asked to bowl first.
The home team have made two changes to their 13-man roster with the experienced Shannon Gabriel coming in for Alzarri Joseph and Darren Bravo replacing Nkrumah Bonner, who suffered a concussion in the first innings of the first game after being struck on the helmet. He was eventually substituted by Kieran Powell for the rest of the match.
Gabriel missed the first game due to a hamstring injury but was declared fit yesterday when the West Indies 13-man squad for the crucial second Test was named.
Knowing what’s in store for them, Brathwaite said balance was important in the line-up as well as in the approach of the players.
“The first innings (in the first Test), really hurt us and we were on the back foot, and we know we’ve got to be better, and we know what we have to do and we look forward to the challenge,” he said.
Knowing what the South African fast bowlers will be bringing, Brathwaite said his players will be mentally prepared.
Looking at some of the dismissals, he said the batsmen could have left the ball more often but insisted that they have to strike the right balance between being too defensive and too attacking.
“I just want to urge the batsmen to keep backing their plans and obviously part of the plans will be scoring runs as well. The guys are in very good spirits. We’ve put the first game behind us, and we are looking forward to the last game,” he added.
Asked if the West Indies batsmen were uncomfortable against short-pitched fast bowling, Brathwaite said: “I don’t think that is the case.”
“South Africa bowled well, and we didn’t bat well in the first innings. We’ve got to be tough in any Test game, whether it is pacers or spinners you are facing, and I think the batsmen are in a good space. I wouldn’t say (the batsmen were uncomfortable with) the pace and bounce. South Africa have a very good bowling attack but I know our batters are fully capable of doing well,” he added.
“The key thing is learning from the loss, and we did that from a batting and bowling perspective. For me it is just to keep urging the players to keep backing their plans because it is easy to doubt yourself (after a loss). We had a good practice session and the guys are looking well,” Brathwaite continued.
While the final West Indies XI for the second Test will be decided before the toss today, Brathwaite said both Gabriel and Bravo will add value to the unit because of their experience both on and off the field.
“Shannon brings experience and pace and will add to the bowling attack. He brings a lot of value to the team. The eleven hasn’t been confirmed as yet but he (Bravo) is in the 13-man squad, and he is obviously a valuable player to West Indies cricket,” said Brathwaite.
The WI skipper said further:“Shannon being back, he’s another option as a fast bowler. The team hasn’t been confirmed as yet but whatever team we put out there will do a very good job on the bowling front.”
In explaining the inclusion in the 13 of Bravo, who hasn’t played a Test since the tour of New Zealand late last year, lead selector Roger Harper had earlier said:”With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman and gives us a quality batting option.”
Asked about the combination that they will be comfortable with in the final Test, Brathwaite said: “It is always about balance. I wouldn’t put it down to more batters or more bowlers. It is just the right balance, and it is whatever we decide based on the pitch and the conditions,” he concluded.
SQUADS
WEST INDIES (from): Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.
SOUTH AFRICA (from): Dean Elgar (Captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, Marco Jensen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortye, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams.