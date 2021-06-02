GABRIEL INJURY CLOUD

Shannon Gabriel’s latest injury has thrown doubt over his availability for the first Test against South Africa.
The West Indies fast bowler, taking part in the Best vs Best practice match at the Darren Sammy National Stadium was only able to send down ten deliveries in the Hamilton XI second innings before he was forced to leave the field because of what Cricket West Indies said was “some tightness in his right hamstring.”
Gabriel also had to go off late on the second day of the match Tuesday with what then was described as cramp.
With the West Indies selectors to decide on the first Test squad to play touring South Africa within days, the timing is bad for Gabriel, still the quickest of the Windies pacers, but who has been plagued in recent times by injury.
Gabriel, 33, picked up only one wicket in the two-match series against Sri Lanka in March, and was unable to bowl more than 5.2 overs in the second innings of the second and final Test.
Former West Indies players Tony Gray and Kenny Benjamin would not risk Gabriel in the first Test starting next Thursday.
“I think it’s time, not to push aside Shannon Gabriel but we got to start to look beyond him,” Benjamin told the Mason and Guest cricket radio show in Barbados on Tuesday. “We got to start to look to see which of the youngsters we are looking at and start to get them involved because we definitely can’t continue to have someone who comes off the field every game. It is a cause for concern, not bowling well and not staying on the field for an extended period...I would really want to him to have take a break and see if he can get sorted and maybe we can look at him further down the road,” Benjamin added.
Benjamin who played 26 Tests for the West Indies also had concerns over Antiguan pacer Alzarri Joseph’s lack of wickets, and he would like to see teenager Jayden Seales given a chance against the Proteas.
“He’s got pace, he bowls good outswingers which I believe can trouble the South Africans and he’s exciting and I think he’s got a lot to offer West Indies cricket...If Jayden Seales gets it right, he can clock close to 145ks as well,” Benjamin said.
Gray also said he would not pick Gabriel now because of his current injury uncertainty. However, he would opt for Barbados Tridents pacer Chemar Holder, with one impressive Test match showing behind him, rather than Seales.
Seales, the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force prospect, did his chances no harm yesterday by taking four for 40 in 11.3 overs for the Hamilton XI on day three of the Best vs Best practice match, as the Blackwood XI crashed from an overnight 197 for three to 224 all out. Included in that haul was innings top-scorer Shai Hope who added just two runs to his overnight 104 before Seales had him caught by Shayne Moseley.
Seales, who had removed Darren Bravo and Kavem Hodge on day two, wrapped up the innings when he got Keon Harding to glove a short ball to wicketkeeper Jahmar Hamilton, which meant the Hamilton XI was left with 311 to get for victory.
At the close yesterday, the Hamilton XI were making a serious attempt to get those runs at 218 for four, with experienced opener Kieran Powell anchoring the run chase with a patient 95 before he miscued a lofted drive off Rahkeem Cornwall and was caught easily by Hayden Walsh Jr.