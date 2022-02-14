Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel will miss the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force four-day match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes starting today, however both Jeremy Solozano and Isaiah Rajah will be available for selection.
The second round West Indies Championship match takes place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and the Red Force head into the game on the back of a close three-wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions.
They are currently in third place on the standings on 18.4 points with defending champions Barbados Pride at the top on 21 and the Guyana Harpy Eagles in second on 19.6.
Red Force head coach David Furlonge confirmed that Gabriel is out of the 15-man squad for this week’s game with fellow fast bowler Uthman Muhammad replacing him.
Speaking about Gabriel’s injury, Furlonge said: “He has a little niggle and we took a precautionary measure to leave him out.”
Meanwhile, Solozano, who suffered a finger injury and was ruled out of the opening match, has recovered while Rajah, who needed stitches for a cut on his finger, was also passed fit for selection.
Rajah replaced Solozano for the first match of the season as a make-shift opener but came down the order in the first innings having been off the field for the majority of the first day due to the injury he picked up while fielding.
Rajah proved his worth, scoring a crucial first-innings 65 in a century stand for the sixth wicket with Yannic Cariah, who scored 72.
Furlonge admitted that the win against the Scorpions wasn’t as convincing as he would have liked and that the Red Force have been working on improving their batting and slip catching ahead of the clash against the Volcanoes.
“We worked on the batting with the batsmen spending some time at the wicket and we also had extended fielding drills concentrating on catching in the slip area,” he said of the training session at the match venue in Tarouba yesterday.
“We are feeling good heading into the game. It will be good if we can get another win here and get closer to the top. We are behind now by bonus points, so if we can win the game and make up a couple of points to stay within reach of the top, then that will be good for us heading into the final three rounds later in the season,” the Red Force coach noted.
TEAMS:
Red Force from: Imran Khan (Captain), Joshua Da Silva, Jeremy Solozano, Keagan Simmons, Jyd Goolie, Jason Mohammed, Yannic Cariah, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Isaiah Rajah, Bryan Charles, Uthman Mohammed, Terrance Hinds, Kirstan Kallicharan.
Volcanoes from:Kavem Hodge (Captain), Keron Cottoy, Devon Smith, Teddy Bishop, Alick Athanaze, Ryan John, Larry Edward, Kenneth Dember, Shermon Lewis, Preston McSween, Darel Cyrus, Josh Thomas, Denis Smith, Ackeem Auguste, Kimani Melius.