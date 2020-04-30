Gabriel uses down time wisely

West Indies fast-bowler Shannon Gabriel was pushing himself towards a return to action in the final rounds of the West Indies Cricket Championship.
Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic halted all major sports world-wide, including the regional first-class tournament as well as the West Indies tour of England.
Now the 32-year-old right-hander has some more time to get himself back to full fitness and despite the stay-at-home measures implemented to combat the spread of the virus, Gabriel says he is on track with his rehabilitation work and is confident he will be ready whenever the green light is given for the resumption of sporting activities.
Gabriel, who underwent surgery last year on a troublesome ankle, was expected to return to action for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s final match of the season against Guyana Jaguars at Queen’s Park Oval. However, the final two matches of the season were cancelled and the Red Force had to settle for second place behind new champions Barbados Pride.
Giving an update on his rehabilitation progress, Gabriel said: “It has been good so far. There’s not much you can do right now so I am just doing my gym work and some running, and things like that but my ankle feels good so it is just about getting back out on the field and playing and hopefully, that will be sometime soon.”
While being sidelined for so long can lead to frustration, Gabriel insisted that is not a set-back for him and that he is staying focused on using the time to ensure he gets back to his best.
“It can be frustrating, preparing and training and not knowing when you will be playing again. Everyone wants to go out and play. For me, some days are different. Some days you are upbeat for training and other days, you have to find some way to motivate yourself to put in the work and effort,” he explained.
“My family keeps me motivated and (strength and conditioning coach) Ronald (Rogers) also keeps me on track, and I know that at some point in time the work will pay off so it is just to keep at it and be persistent,” Gabriel added.
The right-arm fast bowler, who has captured 133 wickets in 45 Tests, also gave some insight into his daily routine during the ongoing stay-at-home measures.
“I have also been doing some band-work and some stuff in the pool as well and some resistance training, and I am also doing some work with Ronald at the moment,” he said.
“It is not really a setback. Although I wanted to play (in the first-class competition), I now have some more time so I will not have to rush myself back to play. It gives me more time to recover and more time to ensure I am fit and ready for the next opportunity, whenever that comes,” Gabriel continued.
“Right now, I am just trying to keep myself ready and try to give myself the best opportunity to perform, so I’m just trying to stay ready mentally and physically. The opportunity will come to play cricket again, whether it is for West Indies or club cricket so you just have to be prepared for that call,” he concluded.