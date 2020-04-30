Gabriel uses down time wisely

The laying of the new hockey turf has suffered another setback with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the facilities at Tacarigua out of bounds as the National Racquet Centre is being used as a step-down institution, and with experts uncertain about the time-line for containing the contagious coronavirus, it is unclear when the project — that was originally scheduled to be ready for the 2017 FIH World League semi-finals, hosted here — will actually get completed.