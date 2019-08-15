Gala opening for Eddie Hart League

SIX pan sides and four exhibition matches will mark Sunday’s kick-off of the 2019 season of the ever-popular Eddie Hart Football League at the Orange Grove Savannah in Tacarigua, East Trinidad.
The longest-running independent league in the country’s history, the Eddie Hart League is now in its 52nd season. Sunday’s programme will see four exhibition matches including the feature match between two professional teams — unbeaten current Ascension Invitation League leaders Defence Force FC and Police FC.