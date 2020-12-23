Everald “Gally” Cummings, presented the Mayor of Point Fortin, Saleema McCree Thomas, with a copy of his just released autobiography on Saturday.
Thomas is the niece of Tony Douglas, a former teammate of Cummings. They played together on the Trinidad and Tobago national team and for the Cleveland Force professional soccer team in the Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL) in the late 1970s.
Cummings began his official book tour at the Victor Chin Kit Park.
According to him, “Point Fortin is the birthplace of other legendary footballers such as Steve David, Warren Archibald, Wilfred Cave, Leroy De Leon and the Douglas brothers. I’m a part of their story and they are a part of mine. Those connections are well documented in my autobiography which is not only my story but the story of some of the most legendary moments of Trinidad and Tobago’s football”.
Cummings added: “Every football player, football administrator and football fan should read this book because it will forever change the way you see the game. And you have to read the book to know why.”
Gally Cummings: The Autobiography is available at Paper Based Bookstore, Normandie Hotel, St Ann’s, Metropolitan Bookstore, Capital Plaza, Frederick Street, Port of Spain; Nigel R. Khan Bookstores, nationwide and Charran’s Bookstore, Main Road, Chaguanas. Further enquiries can be made via e-mail at gallysffs@gmail.com or by telephone contact # 716-8984.