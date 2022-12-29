Gally: Pelé greatest of our time

Pelé

OLD COMPEITORS AND FRIENDS: Everald “Gally” Cummings, left, and Pelé.

There were commiserations from the local fraternity on the passing of legendary footballer Pelé yesterday.

Former national footballer and coach Everald “Gally” Cummings who played against the Brazilian legend told the Express yesterday, he was “the greatest player of our time.”

“Pelé was a player I admired the most and tried to emulate as a young footballer... I had the honour to meet him and play against him as an 18-year-old professional football player with Atlanta Chiefs in 1968 when his team Santos of Brazil played an exhibition game against our team. I was amazed by his ball touch and movement off the ball.”

Cummings continued: “In the game against him, while you were thinking of the next move, he was thinking of the next three.”

Cummings also came up against Pelé when Santos came to this country.

“Playing against him again in Trinidad against our national team for the ten-year celebrations of Independence (1972) at the Queen’s Park Oval was another indelible memory,” he said.

In it’s reaction to Pelé’s death on its Facebook page, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) expressed its sadness at his passing, saying: “Pelé holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Trinidad and Tobago as he played twice in Port of Spain for Santos in 1972 and for New York Cosmos against a Caribbean All Star team.”

The TTFA recalled that 1972 match that included a riot. It noted a Reuters news report which stated that Pelé appealed on behalf of those involved in the incident in which police used tear gas.

Pelé had stated: “Don’t be hard on the people. This sort of thing happens everywhere. It’s universal.”

In the riot, one man died and more than 20 men, women and children in the 40,000 crowd were treated in hospital for injuries where spectators began throwing bottles and the police answered with tear gas.

Cummings also recalled meeting Pelé after their careers had ended.

“He was humble and very friendly every time we met,” Cummings said.

Also commenting on Pelé’s death yesterday, Selby Browne, president of the Veterans Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFOTT) said: “Everything that is world football today is as a result of Pelé, the King.”

He added: “His skill-set, charisma and flair is unmatched with the world at his feet. FIFA and all football confederations are indebted to King Pelé.

“In my estimation, world football is Pelé, the king.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Jereem, Teniel Campbell take TTOC top honours

TENIEL CAMPBELL and JEREEM Richards were named the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) Sportswoman and Sportsman of the Year for 2022 when the organisation held its end-of-year Awards Ceremony virtually last evening.

KING PELE GOES

KING PELE GOES

Pelé, the Brazilian king of football who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died yesterday. He was 82.

The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalised for the last month with multiple ailments.

Hosein frustrated by missing gear

It has been a frustrating Christmas season for West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, who has had to purchase new cricket equipment after his cricket bag did not arrive in Australia when he did.

Gally: Pelé greatest of our time

Gally: Pelé greatest of our time

There were commiserations from the local fraternity on the passing of legendary footballer Pelé yesterday.

Former national footballer and coach Everald “Gally” Cummings who played against the Brazilian legend told the Express yesterday, he was “the greatest player of our time.”

What they said about Pelé

What they said about Pelé

“A simple goodbye to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that hits the entire world of football at this moment. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference of yesterday, today, always. The affection he has always shown for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even at distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will last forever in each and everyone of us football-lovers. Rest in peace, King Pelé.”

Taylor, Cooper return for Tri Series

Taylor, Cooper return for Tri Series

Stafanie Taylor and Britney Cooper return to the West Indies women’s squad for their T20 Tri-Series against South Africa and India.

The series will be played in East London, South Africa from January 19-30 as part of their final preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February.