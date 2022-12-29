Gally: Pelé greatest of our time

There were commiserations from the local fraternity on the passing of legendary footballer Pelé yesterday.
Former national footballer and coach Everald “Gally” Cummings who played against the Brazilian legend told the Express yesterday, he was “the greatest player of our time.”
“Pelé was a player I admired the most and tried to emulate as a young footballer... I had the honour to meet him and play against him as an 18-year-old professional football player with Atlanta Chiefs in 1968 when his team Santos of Brazil played an exhibition game against our team. I was amazed by his ball touch and movement off the ball.”
Cummings continued: “In the game against him, while you were thinking of the next move, he was thinking of the next three.”
Cummings also came up against Pelé when Santos came to this country.
“Playing against him again in Trinidad against our national team for the ten-year celebrations of Independence (1972) at the Queen’s Park Oval was another indelible memory,” he said.
In it’s reaction to Pelé’s death on its Facebook page, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) expressed its sadness at his passing, saying: “Pelé holds a special place in the hearts of the people of Trinidad and Tobago as he played twice in Port of Spain for Santos in 1972 and for New York Cosmos against a Caribbean All Star team.”
The TTFA recalled that 1972 match that included a riot. It noted a Reuters news report which stated that Pelé appealed on behalf of those involved in the incident in which police used tear gas.
Pelé had stated: “Don’t be hard on the people. This sort of thing happens everywhere. It’s universal.”
In the riot, one man died and more than 20 men, women and children in the 40,000 crowd were treated in hospital for injuries where spectators began throwing bottles and the police answered with tear gas.
Cummings also recalled meeting Pelé after their careers had ended.
“He was humble and very friendly every time we met,” Cummings said.
Also commenting on Pelé’s death yesterday, Selby Browne, president of the Veterans Footballers Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago (VFOTT) said: “Everything that is world football today is as a result of Pelé, the King.”
He added: “His skill-set, charisma and flair is unmatched with the world at his feet. FIFA and all football confederations are indebted to King Pelé.
“In my estimation, world football is Pelé, the king.”