‘Gally’ tells his story

Everald “Gally” Cummings

PASSING ON TO THE YOUTH: National football icon Everald “Gally” Cummings presents a certificate to a young graduate of his coaching school.

Everald “Gally’ Cummings is a national icon.

Cummings has thrilled Trinidad and Tobago through his football skills since his days as a Fatima college student. He was a senior national team player as a 16-year-old and one of the country’s first players to play overseas in the days when there were few Caribbean professional footballers.

Before a team captained by Dwight Yorke and coached by respected Dutch coach Leo Beenhakker finally qualified T&T for their only FIFA Men’s World Cup in 2006, Cummings had figured in two T&T national teams to have come to the brink of such an achievement.

Cummings was one of three pros in the T&T team which in 1972 faced the world’s greatest player Pele when Santos Football Club of Brazil touched down in the country. He was also a key member of the 1973 team which was subject to dubious refereeing in Haiti when just failing to qualify for the Germany 1974 FIFA World Cup.

Even after his playing days were done, Cummings would cement his legacy as coach of the equally-iconic “Strike Squad”, the T&T national team which in November, 1989 - 21 years ago yesterday, failed by a single point to reach the 1990 World Cup when losing 1-0 to the United States before an overcrowded National Stadium in Port of Spain. A draw would have sufficed. And for the past few years, Cummings has also passed on his experience to youths through Gally’s Football Finishing School.

Cummings is now documenting his life in a 400-page book, which is to be launched at month’s end.

“I think it is about time I tell my story,” Gally said, the autobiography being a glimpse into his inner world and a look beyond the national icon he has become.

“I am letting people know who I am as a person,” Cummings added, “ I want them to see the kind of family structure I belonged too, where I came from, the trial and tribulation I endured.

Cummings hopes his autobiography would be taken in an historic context and that the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Sport, and other such institutions, would see it as instructive reading material for youngsters aspiring to rise above the circumstances into which they were born.

“I am hoping that the Ministry and other social institutions would buy the book, to show people the struggles and different things I had to go through, and the kind of exposure I got playing abroad to inspire people. It’s a kind of historic account with historic and memorable pictures.”

The autobiography took Cummings three years to complete and provides football fans with an on-the-field view of some of the most exciting and extraordinary moments of T&T’s rich football history. Fans yearning for good football will be thrilled.

Cummings believes his book offers some critical life lessons, on the state of play, and is extremely timely as the country attempts to reset the administration of football.

“If they can’t see exciting and entertaining football, right now, in Trinidad and Tobago, they can read about it,” said Cummings.

