Gamble fails

Terry Fenwick handed seven players their international debuts against the United States in Orlando on Sunday evening, but the Trinidad and Tobago coach has admitted that the plan backfired. T&T were outclassed 7-0 by an under-strength USA team in their first warm-up match ahead of a March 25 opening World Cup qualifier against Guyana, and Fenwick was let down by some of the overseas-based players he called up for his first official match since taking over from Dennis Lawrence over a year ago.
“I took the gamble because they play in the USA — MLS and USL players.” Fenwick said in an interview with TTFA Media, but added, “I didn’t see that experience coming through.”
The former England defender
noted: “We crumbled
very early. We had a gameplan how
we were starting the game, first 15 minutes and senior players within the team mechanism switched off, and we gave the ball away cheaply in areas we discussed we wouldn’t do so and that started us off all wrong and I thought that, throughout the first half was very poor. Our performance was terrible in the first half.”
T&T went into the interval down 4-0, having conceded goals to Jonathan Lewis and Jesus Ferreira inside the first ten minutes. Both men went on to get doubles, as did Paul Arriola. Miles Robinson got the other goal for the home side. The “Soca Warriors” also had a chance to get on the scoresheet but Alvin Jones missed a 65th minute penalty.
“I thought second half when the younger players came on, the younger guys that have been training for a while...they actually stuck to it (team gameplan) and we started to play a bit of football, we made one or two little chances, got the penalty and I got to take a bit of positive out of that.
“I liked some of what I saw, but obviously there is a great deal of work to be done,” Fenwick said. The coach made direct mention of defender Neveal Hackshaw who was a second half substitute for Ajani Fortune. “I thought Hackshaw came on and made a difference, good defender, played it well from the back,” Fenwick said.
But of the debutants, Fenwick said specifically: “They are playing in decent leagues. I expected more, I expected better and we just didn’t perform.”
Fortune, Federico Pena, Sean Bonval, Jabari Mitchell and Leland Archer got their first caps in the starting lineup, while Noah Powder and Michel Poon Angeron made their first appearances in the second half.
The coach added of his side: “I can only think that some of the senior players, it was too much, the occasion, USA, big team, we didn’t have the big attitude, the big strong hearts and we were very poor in the opening stages and it set the tone for the game.”
Yesterday, Fenwick conducted a post mortem with his players where some frank talking was to take place.
“There’s going to be a lot of disappointment tomorrow morning (Monday),” Fenwick said. “We’ll have a chat, we we’ll get some points of view with the players, how they felt and then what I saw in the game....But we’ve got to be better than that. We had a gameplan that we didn’t speak to, we didn’t start with, and that is nothing more than mentality, tough mentality.”
Teams:
T&T: Adrian Foncette; Federico Pena (Duane Muckette, 58), Josiah Trimmingham (captain) (Justin Garcia, 64), Leland Archer, Jamal Jack (Noah Powder, 82), Alvin Jones, Ajani Fortune (Neveal Hackshaw, 56), Andre Fortune (Michele Poon Angeron, 58), Jabari Mitchell, Sean Bonval (Matthew Wooling, 56), Ryan Telfer.
Substitutes not used: Marvin Phillip, Brent Sam, Jesse Williams, Hashim Arcia, Gary Griffith III, Jonathan Jimenez
USA: Matt Turner; Aaron Herrera (Tanner Tessmann, 78), Miles Robinson, Aaron Long (captain), Sam Vines (George Bello, 64); Jackson Yueill (Cristian Roldan, 64), Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget (Andrés Perea, 46), Paul Arriola (Chris Mueller, 64), Jesús Ferreira (Daryl Dike, 65), Jonathan Lewis
Substitutes not used: Matt Freese, Walker Zimmerman, Kyle Duncan, Benji Michel, Mauricio Pineda