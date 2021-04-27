Despite the recent global surge in Covid-19 infections, the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been given the green light for the 2021 edition of the tournament, to be played in its entirety at Warner Park, in St Kitts, from August 28 with fans finally being allowed back.
The CPL was hosted in a bio-secure bubble and behind closed doors in Trinidad and Tobago last year with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) creating history with an unbeaten run to the title.
Players were also restricted to the bio-secure bubble in T&T. But this year things will be different with CPL putting itself on course towards having the first fully vaccinated cricket tournament during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yesterday, CPL COO Pete Russell confirmed that St Kitts and Nevis, home of the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots franchise, will host all matches in the 2021 CPL and that fans will be allowed in to see the games live with the stadium being allowed to accommodate 50 per cent capacity.
He also revealed that the CPL draft will take place towards the end of May and hinted at some “big moves” by some players in the off season.
There was a caveat to yesterday’s revelations though; fans would be required to have been vaccinated to be allowed to attend the matches.
Jonel Powell, St Kitts & Nevis Minister for Education, Youth, Sports and Culture explained that players will be required to adhere to all the necessary quarantine requirements on entry and once they have satisfied the quarantine period and they have presented a negative test for Covid-19 thereafter, they will be allowed to integrate into the public.
“That bubble also includes local service providers and park staff. As far as local persons are concerned, they will be required to be fully vaccinated, that is in having, in our case the (Oxford) AstraZeneca vaccine, two doses,” Powell added.
For clarity, he said anyone coming for the tournament or around the time of the tournament and wishing to attend, they will have to be fully vaccinated. Asked if that will apply to players, officials, media, fans or whosoever, Powell responded, “Correct”.
“As of May 15 2021, St Kitts & Nevis will be allowing patrons to attend sporting events to the capacity of 50 per cent of the venue. Those patrons will have to be fully vaccinated with an approved Covid-19 vaccine and this will extend to all sporting events and will include CPL. So, we are looking forward to hosting 50 per cent of the capacity of our venues to patrons who have been fully vaccinated,” he stressed.
In terms of the vaccine requirements, Russell said that while they are working towards having all involved vaccinated prior to the tournament, he said it will not be a deal-breaker if players are not vaccinated.
“We are aware we need to get the cohort vaccinated where possible but that’s not always going to be the case. That is a process that we’re undergoing right now. Making sure that obviously everyone who takes part, whether it’s working for CPL or playing, will be vaccinated so that they could play, but it is not a requirement that they are vaccinated. Obviously, there are quarantine options as well,” Russell insisted.
“We were the first to be back last year, so I think we led the way in terms of the protocols we put in place. We were the first large-scare cricket tournament back and that went successfully. I think to have the first fully vaccinated tournament is again showing the world the way forward and I’m sure this will encourage persons, certainly in the federation, to get their vaccines so they can come and watch some great cricket,” Russell boasted.
“I think that’s very important, and we all know that vaccination is the way out of this, so hopefully everyone will take heed and we look forward to welcoming them at Warner Park,” he added.