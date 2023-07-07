Ganga: CWI needs to have more control of player development

Jereem “The Dream” Richards, Keshorn Walcott and the men’s 4x100 metres relay team were all golden at the Jorge “El Magico” Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, late on Thursday.

The track and field gold rush, together with women’s 4x1 silver, took the Trinidad and Tobago medal haul at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games to 17—seven gold, six silver, four bronze.