Ganga: CWI needs to have more control of player development

Former West Indies Test cricketer Daren Ganga is calling for unified approach to developing Caribbean talent with Cricket West Indies taking a more hands-on role in terms of identifying potential players in which to invest.
Speaking on the Mason and Guest programme earlier this week, Ganga said CWI, as the major financier of the territorial boards, must take more control of what happens at that level.
“We all know that CWI is the financier of the majority of these territorial boards. Also, the governments play their part. Corporate and private sector play their part, but I really feel that CWI as a secretariat needs to be more in control of what happens in territorial boards,” Ganga said.
“When I say that (I am not speaking about directors sitting at the helm), I’m talking at the operational level. That check and balance, that monitoring system has to come from that secretariat independent of these territorial boards.
“So when we talk about grassroots development, it should be consistent in terms of criterion and it should be implemented with accountability and a monitoring system so that anyone in that sort of food-chain of West Indies cricket could see that progress is happening in a positive way,” he argued.
Ganga said West Indies don’t really have a talent identification system and a pathway for the young players to move from the grassroots level to the professional level.
“So while we have a grassroots programme, who are the persons in these programmes identifying these young talented cricketers, plucking them and putting them into another tier of that player development pathway for them to get better and have continuity in their development,” he added.
The former Red Force skipper also alleged that the limited resources of CWI are being miss-allocated by the decision taken by the territorial boards in terms of the distribution of regional retainer contracts to domestic players.
“There are regional contracts in place for that lower tier of West Indian cricketers, not the international cricketers who receive red-ball and white-ball contracts. That lower tier of regional retainer contracts is left up to territorial boards to implement and we can see a big contrast in how different territorial boards adopt and use these regional retainers,” Ganga revealed citing the age difference of players selected among three franchises.
“We’ve just recently had all these regional franchises select their teams for the new season. The average age of the players selected by the T&T Cricket Board for the Red Force team is actually 31,” he noted. “Let’s compare that with Jamaica and Guyana.
“Jamaica are recent champions in the Super50 and Guyana are recent champions in the four-day. When you look at Guyana and what they have selected with these regional contracts, the average age is 25 as against 31 in a T&T set-up and, mind you, Trinidad hasn’t won a four-day title since I’ve played back in 2006. Jamaica’s average age is 25. So you can see the contrast with the use of limited resources,” he contends.
“These retainers are funded by CWI with subventions to territorial boards. I feel the talent identification thrust from a Guyana to Jamaica to Trinidad is totally different based on what I told you and it it’s lacking in a Trinidad and Tobago set-up,” Ganga pointed out.
“Because you can’t be having a lower tier of regional players who are supposed to be a year round programme of developing their talent and ability, but yet you are picking 39, 37, 36-year-olds and the majority of your team is in that band of their careers when really and truly there is supposed to be direction from Cricket West Indies to all these territorial boards that there should be some overarching framework and system and direction as to selecting regional players for regional retainer contracts,” he added.
“Talent identification is lacking sorely and limited resources from Cricket West Indies are being miss-allocated and this is purely on decision-making by persons on these territorial boards.
“So that impacts the youth development programmes which should be consistent across all territorial boards. All countries must have a domestic club structure that is consistent and connected to these youth development programmes and grassroots programmes and consistent with the vision of what CWI wants to achieve with these young players and that is all along the player development pathway that has to be more robust for us to compete at the international level,” Ganga concluded.