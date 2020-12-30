Garcia brothers

ALL IN THE FAMILY: Garcia brothers, Judah and Nathaniel, right, training in India. —Photo courtesy Neroca FC.

Brothers Judah Garcia and Nathaniel Garcia are training hard with Neroca FC ahead of the new Indian Hero I-League season, which begins on January 15, against Trau.

The siblings are also brothers to AEK Athens winger Levi Garcia. Older brother Nathaniel “Spanish” Garcia, a 27-year-old defensive midfielder, is in his second season in India having won TT Pro League titles with Central FC before moving to Indian club Gokolum in 2019. Nathaniel has represented T&T on four occasions.

During the 2019-20 season, the winger made eight appearances for Point Fortin Civic in the TT Pro League, netting four goals in the process. An injury kept him on the sidelines for the remainder of their campaign and in September, he became a free agent, after which he joined Neroca FC on a free transfer for his first overseas contract.

