HFX Wanderers were the only club with a nominee in each of the five categories at the Canadian Premier League (CPL) awards, with Trinidad and Tobago’s Akeem Garcia being confirmed Thursday night as the Golden Boot winner for leading the league with six goals during a shortened Island Games, which took place on Prince Edward Island. However, Wanderers’ Garcia missed out on the Player of the Year award.
That honour went to Forge FC captain Kyle Bekker after he led the league in minutes played by an attacking player (879, scoring three goals. The Oakville, Ontario, native is the second Forge player to take home the award following 2019 winner Tristan Borges.
Forge keeper Triston Henry won the Golden Glove award, and Mohamed Farsi of Cavalry FC was selected as the Under-21 Player of the Year.
Garcia followed his team-leading seven goals in the Wanderers’ inaugural season with a league-high six goals in 758 minutes played at the Island Games.
“I feel it was a successful season, coming from last place to second, even though we ultimately didn’t get the job done,” Garcia said. “I believe the players that we brought in made a huge difference, like Joao (Morelli). Coach (Stephen Hart) did what he planned and we were able to link up with each other. At the end of the day, it was a success.”
Meanwhile, the Canadian Premier League commissioner David Clanachan said: “We know we will look back on what we accomplished in Prince Edward Island and be extremely proud. This year especially, the support, hard work and incredible performances demonstrated by our clubs, players and coaches were outstanding, and we are extremely proud to recognise all the nominees’ achievements and congratulate our 2020 winners.”
Canadian Premier League Awards
2020 Winners
• Golden Boot Winner—Akeem Garcia—HFX Wanderers
• Golden Glove—Triston Henry—Forge FC
• Best Under 21 Canadian Player of the Year—Mohamed Farsi—Cavalry FC
• Coach of the Year—Stephen Hart —HFX Wanderers
• Player of the Year—Kyle Bekker—Forge FC