Levi Garcia

ON THE MOVE: Trinidadian Levi Garcia leaves the AEK Athens team bus to the airport, bound for today’s Europa League Cup qualifier against St Gallen in Switzerland.

@Caption:--Photo: AEK ATHENS

LEVI GARCIA is in the AEK Athens squad which flew to Switzerland for today’s UEFA Europa League third qualifying round playoff. A victory will send the winner to the 2020-’21 Europa League group stage.

The 22-year-old Trinidad and Tobago left-winger last week signed a five-year contract with the Greek giants after spending the last two seasons with clubs in Israel.

Garcia will be hoping to make his debut for Athens who are coming off a 2-0 domestic league win over Panetolikos FC in their season-opening Greek Super League One match.

AEK are preparing for their 20th qualifier in European history and have a record of eight wins, four draws and eight defeats.

