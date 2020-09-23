LEVI GARCIA is in the AEK Athens squad which flew to Switzerland for today’s UEFA Europa League third qualifying round playoff. A victory will send the winner to the 2020-’21 Europa League group stage.
The 22-year-old Trinidad and Tobago left-winger last week signed a five-year contract with the Greek giants after spending the last two seasons with clubs in Israel.
Garcia will be hoping to make his debut for Athens who are coming off a 2-0 domestic league win over Panetolikos FC in their season-opening Greek Super League One match.
AEK are preparing for their 20th qualifier in European history and have a record of eight wins, four draws and eight defeats.