Garcia, James named TTFA’s best

Levi Garcia is the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association’s senior men’s Player of the Year for 2022.
The TTFA made the announcement yesterday.
Attacking player Garcia is currently enjoying his best scoring season in Europe, where he plays for his Greek club, AEK Athens.
Garcia also enjoyed a productive 2022 with the Trinidad and Tobago national team and was selected on the CONCACAF Nations League B Best X1 for the June 2022 FIFA international match window.
Garcia got the nod as Player of the Year ahead of 2022 winner Aubrey David and Ryan Telfer.
In the senior women’s category, another overseas-based player, Asha James was named Player of the Year.
Tobago midfielder James earned Conference First Team and Midfielder of the Year honours for West Texas A&M University in the All-Lone Star Conference in women’s collegiate football in the United States.
James also represented T&T in World Cup qualifying. Liana Hinds and Chelsi Jadoo were the other shortlisted finalists.
Other winners announced by the TTFA yesterday were national Under-20 player Molik Khan who copped the Youth Male Player of the Year award, Maria-Frances Serrant (Youth Female Player of the Year), Che Benny (Futsal Player of the Year), Alexcia Ali (Beach Soccer Female Player of the Year) and Jesse Bailey (Beach Soccer Male Player of the Year).
The final placings were determined by a combination of online voting by the media and the fans and selections made by national team head coaches and members of the TTFA’s technical department.