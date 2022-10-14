Suzan Garcia and Susannah Joefield earned precious metal for Trinidad and Tobago at the October 3-15 Huntsman World Senior Games in St George, Utah, USA.
On Monday, at the Snow Canyon High School Stadium, Garcia landed the spear 24.20 metres for gold in the women’s 55-59 javelin.
Garcia opened with a 20.67m effort, and followed up at 15.24. She threw 20.68 in round three, and then improved to 22.13.
Garcia’s 24.20 winning hurl came in the fifth round. The T&T athlete closed off at 21.36.
On Tuesday, Garcia produced a 22.12m effort to finish fifth in the women’s 55-59 discus. She was back at the stadium on Wednesday for the 100 metres dash, getting to the line in 16.03 seconds to secure fifth spot.
Joefield bagged three bronze medals at the World Senior Games.
The veteran runner claimed bronze number one on October 3 in the 10-kilometre road race, completing the course in one hour and 47 seconds for third spot in the women’s 65-69 category. She was 40th overall.
Three days later, Joefield was back on the road, capturing women’s 65-69 5K bronze in 30 minutes, 10 seconds. The run earned her 48th spot overall.
On Monday, Joefield switched her focus to the track in pursuit of her third medal at the 2022 Huntsman Games. The evergreen athlete succeeded in her bid for another podium finish, returning a time of eight minutes, 37.28 seconds at the Snow Canyon High School for bronze in the women’s 65-69 1500m.