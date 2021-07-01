Garcia joins fight against child abuse

Trinidad and Tobago striker Akeem Garcia has offered support as indigenous communities across Canada are mourning the loss of a rising number of children who have died in residential schools across the country.
Garcia, last year’s Canadian Premier League top goal-scorer along with his team-mates at HFX Wanderers, have joined the fight to bring change to the lives of indigenous children.
“We mourn with them. We make a commitment to do our part to support the Indigenous communities across Nova Scotia,” Wanderers stated via a release.
A support movement was started after an indigenous nation in Canada said it found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan. This comes weeks after the remains of 215 children were found at a similar residential school in British Columbia.
It was one of more than 130 compulsory boarding schools funded by the Canadian government and run by religious authorities during the 19th and 20th centuries with the aim of assimilating indigenous youth.
An estimated 6,000 children died while attending these schools, due in large part to the squalid health conditions inside. Students were often housed in poorly built, poorly heated, and unsanitary facilities. Physical and sexual abuse at the hands of school authorities led others to run away.