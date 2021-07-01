Garcia joins fight against child abuse

Akeem Garcia

SUPPORTING THE CAUSE: Akeem Garcia

Trinidad and Tobago striker Akeem Garcia has offered support as indigenous communities across Canada are mourning the loss of a rising number of children who have died in residential schools across the country.

Garcia, last year’s Canadian Premier League top goal-scorer along with his team-mates at HFX Wanderers, have joined the fight to bring change to the lives of indigenous children.

“We mourn with them. We make a commitment to do our part to support the Indigenous communities across Nova Scotia,” Wanderers stated via a release.

A support movement was started after an indigenous nation in Canada said it found 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan. This comes weeks after the remains of 215 children were found at a similar residential school in British Columbia.

It was one of more than 130 compulsory boarding schools funded by the Canadian government and run by religious authorities during the 19th and 20th centuries with the aim of assimilating indigenous youth.

An estimated 6,000 children died while attending these schools, due in large part to the squalid health conditions inside. Students were often housed in poorly built, poorly heated, and unsanitary facilities. Physical and sexual abuse at the hands of school authorities led others to run away.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

US stars rested for Gold Cup

The US will head to the CONCACAF Gold Cup missing most of their top players.

“We don’t want to look at this as an experimental team. We want to look at this as a team that could compete to win Gold Cup,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said Thursday after announcing his 23-man roster. “Let’s be really clear with that. And that’s going to be our expectations, and will it be difficult? Absolutely. But we think there’s enough backbone in this group. We think there’s enough veteran leadership in this group.”

Seniors deliver

Seniors deliver

With their backs against the wall, the West Indies delivered under pressure to defeat South Africa by 21 runs yesterday to level the five-match T20 International series at 2-2 with one match to play.

T&T swept in Davis Cup again

THE rookie Trinidad and Tobago tennis team is out of contention for promotion from American Zone Group III of the Davis Cup.

After being swept 3-0 by Costa Rica when the tournament served off Wednesday in Panama, the team of overseas based debutants again failed to win a set in Group B – against Bermuda.

WI senior women try for T20 series clincher

WI senior women try for T20 series clincher

The West Indies women will be hunting a more clinical performance with the ball and in the field as they look to wrap up the three-match CG Insurance T20I series against Pakistan today.

Garcia joins fight against child abuse

Garcia joins fight against child abuse

Trinidad and Tobago striker Akeem Garcia has offered support as indigenous communities across Canada are mourning the loss of a rising number of children who have died in residential schools across the country.

Garcia, last year’s Canadian Premier League top goal-scorer along with his team-mates at HFX Wanderers, have joined the fight to bring change to the lives of indigenous children.

WI legend Brooks dies

WI legend Brooks dies

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players Association have paid tribute to Gordon Brooks, the outstanding photojournalist, who passed away on Tuesday night at age 81. Brooks covered West Indies cricket at all levels for over 40 years, from the 1970s. Throughout that period he worked alongside noted journalist Tony Cozier, and many of his photographs graced the pages of the West Indies Cricket Annual.