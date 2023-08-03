Levi Garcia has scored six goals for his Greek Club AEK Athens in three pre-season friendly matches.
The 25-year-old Trinidadian forward is continuing his work from where he left off last year, when he scored 18 goals, while leading Athens to the Greek league and Cup double.
Garcia scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Shakhtar Donesk on July 13 and 10 days later had a brace in a 3-0 win against Greek Club Volos. Garcia’s next goal came on July 31 in Turkey where Athens scored a 3-1 win over Trabzonspor.