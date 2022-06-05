Garcia penalty hands Wanderers win over York

TRINIDADIAN striker Akeem Garcia scored from the penalty spot as Halifax Wanderers returned to winning way with a 1-0 victory over second from bottom York United in the Canadian Premier League, on Saturday.
Garcia rolled his penalty into the bottom right corner to give HFX Wanderers the win over York. Wanderers captain and Trinidadian Andre Rampersad also played for Halifax.
Much like in their first meeting of the season, the teams battled for every inch of grass on the day, making for a tightly-contested game right through to the final whistle.
Despite that, however, the Wanderers would manage to give their fans something to cheer about late on, as a 72nd minute Garcia penalty would be all they needed to grab full points, snapping a three-game winless skid in the process.
Having picked up a third win from eight matches played this season, Wanderers are currently in fifth of eight teams, with only goal-difference separating them from fourth-placed Forge.