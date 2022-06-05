Garcia penalty hands Wanderers win over York

TRINIDADIAN striker Akeem Garcia scored from the penalty spot as Halifax Wanderers returned to winning way with a 1-0 victory over second from bottom York United in the Canadian Premier League, on Saturday.

Garcia rolled his penalty into the bottom right corner to give HFX Wanderers the win over York. Wanderers captain and Trinidadian Andre Rampersad also played for Halifax.

Much like in their first meeting of the season, the teams battled for every inch of grass on the day, making for a tightly-contested game right through to the final whistle.

Despite that, however, the Wanderers would manage to give their fans something to cheer about late on, as a 72nd minute Garcia penalty would be all they needed to grab full points, snapping a three-game winless skid in the process.

Having picked up a third win from eight matches played this season, Wanderers are currently in fifth of eight teams, with only goal-difference separating them from fourth-placed Forge.

Yaya’s season ends

Fenerbahçe yesterday failed to turn around a first-leg deficit in Turkey’s Women Super Liga semi-finals play-offs, thus ending the season for Tobagonian striker Kennya ‘Yaya’ Cordner.

Playing at home, Fenerbahçe trailed by two goals before ending yesterday’s second-leg with a 2-2 draw. Fenerbahçe had won the 12-team Group A, before losing their semi-final first-leg match 1-0 to Group B runners-up Fatih Karagümrük, who needed just a draw yesterday to advance to the 2022 final. Prior to yesterday’s match, Cordner had scored 34 goals from 25 matches.

Defence Force shut out Moruga 3-0

DEFENCE FORCE rejoined Terminix La Horquetta Rangers at the top of the Ascension Invitational Football Tournament with a 3-0 win over bottom team Moruga FC at the Arima Velodrome, on Saturday.

Goals by Jamali Garcia (18’), Reon Moore (41’) and Shaquille Holder (90+4’) saw the Army/Coast Guard unit to a routine victory over Moruga who have lost all 10 of their matches. Defence Force joined Rangers on 26 points from 10 matches, but are second via an inferior goal-differential.

It’s complicated

It would be very simple if we can just take things at face value. But we can’t, which is why context permits a better understanding of any situation.

Having said that, it is also understood that perspectives can be so varied you may often question whether the contrasting views are about the same thing. Like right now you just have to say “Kamla and Camille” and wait for the explosion of highly-emotive reactions which reinforce the point.

U-13 ‘Classic’ bowls off today

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s leading Under-13 cricketers will get their final opportunity to address the national selectors today (June 6, 2022) in the Price Cub sponsored North/South Classic.

The 40-Overs per team day-night fixture gets going from 2.30 p.m. at the National Cricket Centre ground at Balmain, Couva, and the teams will be captained by Zane Maraj (South) and Mikaeel Ali (North).