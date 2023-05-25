“Best way to finish a great season. Proud to be part of this team.”
So summed up Levi Garcia about the concluding season with his Greek club AEK Athens, which completed a prestigious double when adding the Greek Cup to their Greek League Championship trophy, having previously won the league title.
Garcia’s AEK Athens outfit defied the odds as being down to ten men after just six minutes, they still managed to defeat PAOK 2-0 in Wednesday’s match.
Athens demonstrated their dominance during the season and were able this year to achieve the domestic double that had eluded them since 1978. It signified Athen’s triumphant return to the pinnacle of Greek football.
Despite the match being played without fans due to security concerns, Athen’s loyal supporters gathered at their home ground, OPAP Arena, to celebrate the historic victory.