Garcia’s Athens set up Panathinaikos showdown

TRINIDADIAN LEVI GARCIA scored his 14th league goal of the season, setting up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash on Sunday between his Greek Super League 1 club AEK Athens and Panathinaikos, the team leading for most of the season so far.
Garcia, 25, is having his best scoring season, despite a couple of breaks due to injury. He added another goal as AEK Athens routed fourth-placed PAOK FC 4-0 on Wednesday. After his team led 2-0, Garcia got the third goal in the 77th minute, his 18th goal in all competitions this season.
With the victory over PAOK FC in round six of the six-team Championship playoffs, AEK Athens is poised to take the Championship lead, should they beat Panathinaikos.
With just eight matches left in their season, AEK Athens have joined Panathinaikos atop the standings with 75 points from 32 matches. Sunday’s clash between the pair is likely to prove decisive in deciding the 2022-2023 Greek Super League champions.
The last 13 editions of the group Super League have been decided among the teams currently filling the first four spots in the playoffs. Olympiakos, winners of 47 Greek Super League championships and also champions of the last three between 2019-2022, have dominated and won 11 of the last 13 championships.
Olympiakos is currently a distant third and unlikely to retain their title. Twenty-time champions Panathinaikos last won in 2009–10, while 12-time overall winners AEK Athens last won in 2017–18 -- but only ended the playoffs fifth last season, after finishing third at the end of the regular season.