Garcia’s Athens set up Panathinaikos showdown

Levi Garcia

RICH VEIN OF FORM: T&T and AEK Athens’ Levi Garcia.

TRINIDADIAN LEVI GARCIA scored his 14th league goal of the season, setting up a mouth-watering top-of-the-table clash on Sunday between his Greek Super League 1 club AEK Athens and Panathinaikos, the team leading for most of the season so far.

Garcia, 25, is having his best scoring season, despite a couple of breaks due to injury. He added another goal as AEK Athens routed fourth-placed PAOK FC 4-0 on Wednesday. After his team led 2-0, Garcia got the third goal in the 77th minute, his 18th goal in all competitions this season.

With the victory over PAOK FC in round six of the six-team Championship playoffs, AEK Athens is poised to take the Championship lead, should they beat Panathinaikos.

With just eight matches left in their season, AEK Athens have joined Panathinaikos atop the standings with 75 points from 32 matches. Sunday’s clash between the pair is likely to prove decisive in deciding the 2022-2023 Greek Super League champions.

The last 13 editions of the group Super League have been decided among the teams currently filling the first four spots in the playoffs. Olympiakos, winners of 47 Greek Super League championships and also champions of the last three between 2019-2022, have dominated and won 11 of the last 13 championships.

Olympiakos is currently a distant third and unlikely to retain their title. Twenty-time champions Panathinaikos last won in 2009–10, while 12-time overall winners AEK Athens last won in 2017–18 -- but only ended the playoffs fifth last season, after finishing third at the end of the regular season.

‘ACADEMY’ RALLY

‘ACADEMY’ RALLY

Kevin Sinclair turned his fourth first-class half-century into his highest score in the red-ball format as he tallied 86 to lead Team Weekes to 401 on the rain-affected second day of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series match against the West Indies Academy, at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.

Roach fires for Surrey on rain-affected day

West Indies Test pacer Kemar Roach showed his pedigree with an inspired spell for Surrey to put them in charge of their rain-hit English County Championship match against Warwickshire, yesterday.

Roach spearheaded the Surrey attack with three for 31 from 13 overs, and Warwickshire reached 143 for eight in the 51 overs possible before bad light stopped play on the rain-marred first day of the Division 1 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Ballers seek answers after missing 2023 AmeriCup

Trinidad and Tobago’s men’s and women’s 3x3 basketball teams will not be competing at the 2023 FIBA AmeriCup in Puerto Rico.

And according to men’s team player Moriba De Freitas, there is concern amongst the national players that they will also miss 3x3 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for May 6-7.

Club Sando up to 2nd in TTPFL

TIGER TANKS Club Sando outclassed Cunupia FC 4-1 on a rainy Wednesday and have jumped into second spot in the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League’s (TTPFL) top division.

It rained goals at Manny Ramjohn Stadium, where Sando got two goals in each half, including a second-half brace from Nathaniel “Natty” James (77’ & 90+5’), while Sando midfielder Jayson Joseph, probably feeling charitable, contributed an 85th minute own-goal to Cunupia FC’s season tally.

SIR RICHIE Richardson says that Cricket West Indies should be careful about the appointment of the next West Indies men’s head coach, all while advocating for a cricket academy in every island of the region.