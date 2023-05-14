Garcia’s Athens win Greek championship

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Levi Garcia’s AEK Athens FC was crowned 2022-2023 Greek Super League champions.
Athens blanked Volos 4-0 in their final match of the six-team Greek Super League playoffs, yesterday, to become champions for the first time since the 2017–18 season.
Garcia ended the season as the champions’ top goal-scorer with 14 league goals. And he provided an assist in Athens’ third item yesterday, with a flick on for Mexican national Orbelín Pineda, the former Celta Vigo striker.
Athens (83 pts) finished the season five points clear of season-long leaders Panathinaikos, who needed to win and hope Athens lost by a huge margin. However, they instead drew 1-1 with Aris yesterday.