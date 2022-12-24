Aubrey David

Levi Garcia, Asha James, Molik Khan and Che Benny are among the list of Player of the Year nominees announced by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) yesterday.

The TTFA issued a short-list of candidates for Male and Female Trinidad and Tobago National Team Players of the Year in the respective categories.

The short-list was created following consultation between members of the TTFA Technical Department led by technical director Anton Corneal and the respective head coaches of the various national teams that were active in 2022.

Among the candidates in the senior Men’s category are Greece-based forward Levi Garcia, Canada-based forward Ryan Telfer and defender Aubrey David who won the 2021 TTFA Senior Male Player of the Year.

Garcia has been in good scoring form for his club AEK Athens so far this season and has already surpassed his season tally from last season of seven.

On the women’s side, James, Liana Hinds and Chelsi Jadoo are the nominees.

Beach Soccer Women also includes Alexcia Ali who was voted “MVP” and took home the golden boot award in the Bahamas Beach Soccer Cup in November where the T&T women captured the title.

On the Futsal front, Benny, the Caribbean Games ‘MVP’ is among the nominees, along with Elijah Shade and Kalev Kiel. Meanwhile Khan will vie for the Youth Player of the Year title with Real Gill and Nathaniel James.

The TTFA is inviting members of the public to use the link:

https://forms.gle/7dMkYsZ2XPNzzpNC6 to cast their online votes.

Following is the full list of nominees:

MEN SENIOR PLAYER OF YEAR

Levi Garcia

Aubrey David

Ryan Telfer

WOMEN SENIOR PLAYER OF YEAR

Asha James

Liana Hinds

Chelsi Jadoo

YOUTH MALE PLAYER OF YEAR

Molik Khan

Real Gill

Nathaniel James

YOUTH FEMALE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Maria-Frances Serrant

Sarah De Gannes

Marley Walker

FUTSAL

Che Benny (ALA)

Elijah Shade (GK)

Kalev Kiel (FIXO)

BEACH FOOTBALL FEMALE

1.Alexcia Ali

2.Tenesha Palmer

3.Tsai Ann Fernandez

BEACH FOOTBALL MALE

1. Jesse Bailey

2.Jordan Riley

3.Dominic McDougall

