Trinidad and Tobago footballer Akeem Garcia has been voted the Canadian Premier League’s best Under-23 footballer for 2020 by a panel of journalists covering the competition.

A Golden Boot, an appearance in the CPL Finals, and No. 1 in CanPL.ca’s Top 23 Under-23 list has made it a productive year for Garcia.

The Trinidadian has 13 goals over his two CPL seasons with the Wanderers, putting him in a tie with former Forge FC star Tristan Borges and FC Edmonton’s Easton Ongaro as the league’s all-time top scorers.

Garcia’s six-goal tally at The Island Games not only saw him secure the Golden Boot, but it also helped the Wanderers reach their first CPL Finals – a dramatic turnaround for a club that finished in last place in 2019.

With key goals in both the first and second rounds against eventual champions Forge, Garcia was deservedly a nominee for the league’s Player of the Year award.

Although he enjoyed a breakout 2020 campaign, Garcia’s offensive explosiveness was hardly a surprise after he bagged seven goals in 24 appearances in 2019. A change in tactics from Wanderers coach Stephen Hart turned him into the team’s main scoring threat this season.

“This year coach allowed me to focus on one position; he only played me forward this year and not on the wings,” Garcia told CanPL.ca. “That gave me a lot of confidence knowing my role, and what I can do best to help the team.”

Having turned 24 only last month, Garcia won’t be eligible for next year’s Top 23 Under-23 list. But he is still likely to continue to terrorise opposing defenders with his quickness, deft touch and ruthlessness inside the penalty area for years to come.

