Raiders Cycle and Multisport cyclists filled the top positions when the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation hosted the second instalment of its Road Challenge series on Sunday.
Last weekend, Raiders’ Barbadian rider Phillip Clarke won the first Elite race in the series. However Sunday, in a race that began at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva and went to Debe before returning to Couva, Andel Garcia topped the field. The Raiders cyclist completed the course in two hours, 29 minutes, 11 seconds. He was followed home by team-mates Liam Trepte, Adam Alexander, Stephen Alexander and Clarke in that order.
Among the Junior Men, Aaron Matas of the Evolution Cycling Academy finished ahead of Nkoro Samuel of Hummingbirds International and Dave Cooper of Southclaine, while Andre Samuel of Hummingbirds was the first Juvenile male to cross the finish line in Couva.
Other category winners Sunday included Cheyenne Awai of Heatwave (Elite Women), the Raiders pair of Nicholas Thomas (Masters 40-49) and Ronald Melville (Masters 50-59), Southclaine’s Clyde Pollonais (Masters 60-69) and Evolution’s Robert Farrell (Masters 70-plus).