Rovman Powell outgunned his former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard in a high-scoring blockbuster yesterday, both players unleashing stunning half-centuries before Dubai Capitals emerged with a thrilling 16-run victory over MI Emirates.

The in-form Powell holed out off the final ball of the innings for a Man-of-the-Match 97 to heartbreakingly miss out on his second T20 hundred, as his Capitals piled up an imposing 222-3 off their 20 overs at Zayed Cricket Stadium.