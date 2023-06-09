Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend reached the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating second-seeded Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4 yesterday.

The Canadian-American pair, seeded 10th, will face unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China in tomorrow’s final. Hsieh and Wang upset sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Gauff and Pegula were last year’s runners-up in women’s doubles at Roland Garros, where the Americans lost to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Hsieh, 37, is a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion. Hsieh and Peng Shuai won the women’s doubles title at the 2014 French Open.

It will be the first Grand Slam final in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 US Open runner-up in singles. Townsend, in her only other major final, was runner-up with Caty McNally at last year’s US Open to Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

All hands on deck

All hands on deck

In 2026, Trinidad and Tobago has perhaps its best chance at qualifying for a FIFA World Cup in 20 years.

Even so, T&T senior men’s football team head coach Angus Eve believes that will only happen if there is a collective effort of Government, corporate T&T, the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and other citizens.

CLEAN SWEEP

CLEAN SWEEP

A record half-century on debut from Alick Athanaze followed up a career-best spell from Kevin Sinclair and enabled West Indies to clinch a four-wicket win against hosts United Arab Emirates in the third One-day International and complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Gauff, Pegula knocked out in women’s doubles semis

Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend reached the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating second-seeded Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4 yesterday.

The Canadian-American pair, seeded 10th, will face unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China in tomorrow’s final. Hsieh and Wang upset sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Blue Devils whip Steelpan Players in T10 opener

Blue Devils whip Steelpan Players in T10 opener

The Blue Devils started the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast with a bang, defeating the Steelpan Players by six wickets in the opening game of the fourth edition of the competition at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, yesterday.

Caricom road races to be held in Trinidad

The 16th Caricom 5km and 10km road races will be staged in Trinidad on July 1-2 forming part of the pre-event of the annual July Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government.

Caricom will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023. The first CARICOM 10K was held in 2005 to commemorate the United Nations International Year of Sport and Physical Education.