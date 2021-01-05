Gayle among WI stars confirmed for PSL draft

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle headlines a plethora of West Indies stars confirmed for next weekend’s draft of the Pakistan Super League.

The 41-year-old Gayle, along with veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, former Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite and openers Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis, were among 25 foreign players announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board yesterday.

Barbados-born England all-rounder Chris Jordan, is among the foreign players indicating his participation in the sixth edition of the showpiece set to run from February 20 to March 22.

Gayle, the most successful T20 batsman ever with 13 584 runs and 22 hundreds from 411 matches, has been installed in the platinum category along with his West Indies counterparts and the likes of Afghan superstar leg-spinner Rashid Khan and South Africa fast bowler Dayle Steyn.

“We are delighted to release a star-studded list of players in the platinum category even though we are dealing with an unprecedented situation due to Covid-19, and player availabilities are also hampered by a packed FTP (Future Tours Programme) calendar,” said commercial director, Babar Hamid.

“The HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 will be another exciting season once again being played in Pakistan. The quality of players on the list is a further testament of the credibility and integrity of the league as it continues to attract the best T20 talent from around the world.

“In the coming days, we will work as hard as ever on successful delivery of the event with all stakeholders as we are determined and focussed on producing another world-class event while raising the bar higher and ensuring the safety and security of all participants.” In the past, Jamaican Gayle has turned out for reigning champions Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, two of the six franchises which feature in the tournament, but he did not feature in the 2020 edition of the tournament. Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators make up the remainder of the teams.

“The six franchises will now be making key trade and retention decisions before the draft, with each team allowed a maximum of eight retentions ahead of the draft,” the PCB said in a statement.

The board cautioned, however, that despite the high number of overseas players, some would only be available for a part of the tournament due to the “packed international calendar during the February-March window this year”.

The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted last year’s tournament, forcing fixtures to be halted at the end of the preliminary round in March. They resumed last November with the playoffs.

