GAYLE FORCE

Veteran left-hander Chris Gayle halted an ordinary run of form as Punjab Kings cantered to a nine-wicket victory over Kieron Pollard’s Mumbai Indians, to inflict the reigning champions with their second straight defeat and third in five games, yesterday.
Asked to chase a modest 132 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Punjab overhauled their target with 14 balls to spare, to also end their dismal run of three straight defeats and climb to fifth in the eight-team league with four points.
Captain KL Rahul supervised the run chase with a top-score of 60 not out off 52 balls, first in a 53-run first wicket stand with Mayank Agarwal (25) and then in an unbroken second wicket partnership of 79 with Gayle who struck 43 not out off 35 deliveries.
Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma had earlier stroked 63 off 52 balls at the top of the order while Suryakumar Yadav chipped in with 33 off 27 balls, but Mumbai struggled to reach 131 for six off their 20 overs.
Sent in, they were going nowhere fast at 26 for two in the seventh before Rohit and Suryakumar combined in a third-wicket stand of 79 to repair the innings.
Rohit counted five fours and two sixes while Suryakumar notched three fours and a six before both perished in successive overs to leave Mumbai still short of a competitive total at 112 for four in the 18th. Pollard, in at number five, tried to rally the innings at the death but could only muster an unbeaten 16 from 12 balls with a single six.
West Indies left-arm spinner Fabian Allen went wicket-less from three expensive overs which leaked 30 runs.
In reply, Rahul punched three fours and sixes to inspire a key first wicket stand with Agarwal who blasted four fours and a six off 20 balls.
When Agarwal holed out in the deep off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar in the eighth over, Gayle entered to help see the game over the line, cracking five fours and a brace of sixes in a measured innings. With scores of 15, 11 and 10 in three previous innings, the 41-year-old started circumspectly gathering only three runs from his first 12 balls before upping the tempo to eventually dominate.
With the defeat, Mumbai slipped to fourth on four points.