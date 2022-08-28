GAYLE GLORY

TWO FINALS, two defeats.
The Trinbago Knight Riders contested both men’s and women’s finals of the historic first edition of the SKYEXCH 6IXTY, but lost both yesterday at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. The ten-over cricket tournament was the precursor to the Caribbean Premier League, which starts on Wednesday.
The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots beat the TKR men by three wickets, leaving iconic West Indies opener Chris “The Universe Boss” Gayle holding the champions’ trophy, which bears his name.
“The Universe Boss will be lifting the Universe Boss trophy,” Gayle boasted at the end, after hitting the winning runs when turning a Ravi Rampaul full-toss to the boundary, with just two balls left in the match as the Patriots reached their target of 85 to win by three wickets.
Yesterday morning, the Knight Riders men captained yesterday by “mystery spinner” Sunil Narine, completed a three-wicket win over the Barbados Royals to get to the final. Meanwhile, the TKR women went down by 15 runs to the Barbados Patriots in their final.
In the championship match, the TKR men amassed an inadequate 84 all out, when batting first against a Patriots team backed by a big home crowd.
TKR were in early trouble, with both openers going cheaply. Three balls into the match, TKR captain Sunil Narine was out without scoring, caught by Patriots captain Evin Lewis off the bowling of South African Duan Jansen.
Tion Webster went next (two for six) after scoring just five runs. And after getting to 22, key batter Andre Russell’s lethargic running saw him caught short of his ground by a throw from Patriots skipper Evin Lewis. It was the second time for the day Russell had been run out.
Tim Seifert consolidated the innings with a solid 37 but Terrance Hinds, (eight), Sri Lankan all-rounder Seekkuge Prasanna (zero) and Akeal Hosein (one) all went cheaply. Dominic Drakes (two for 17) was best of the Patriots bowlers.
Replying, the Patriots had 53 runs on the board within the opening five overs before Lewis was bowled by Russell for 32. Then there was a bit of a wobble. Sherfane Rutherford went caught on the boundary off Russell’s bowling and Dewald Brevis went for a “duck” off Narine. Suddenly the Patriots were 58 for three. It could have been worse for the Patriots is Gayle (15) had not been dropped by both Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip in the same over. But the big man survived and along with Andre Fletcher (26), was there at the end to get another trophy for the defending CPL T20 champions Patriots.
Meanwhile, the women’s Final saw Barbados Royals defend a paltry 65 runs - the lowest total defended in the entire competition. Chasing the moderate total, the Knight Riders women were dismissed for just 50.
On winning the toss, TKR captain Deandra Dottin felt the wicket was gripping and took the chance to put the Patriots under pressure by letting them bat first. Dottin also commented that restricting Barbados to score of 80 or below would be satisfactory.
The TKR skipper got everything she had hoped for. The Royals found runs hard to get, despite to 42 coming before captain Hayley Matthews went for 15. Aaliyah Alleyne (23) and Chinelle Henry (15) were both also among the runs, but the Royals lost wickets regularly and collapsed to 65 all out in 9.2 overs. Anisa Mohammed and South African Sune Luus had identical bowling figures of two for 11, while Dottin and Sheneta Grimmond got a wicket each.
Replying, TKR were also under early pressure at 13 for two, with hard-hitters Lee-Ann Kirby (four) and Dottin (seven) perishing.
It got worse for TKR, when Natasha McLean was caught on the boundary by Alleyne off Afy Fletcher’s bowling, to restrict the Knight Riders to 21 for three.
After consolidating , the Knight Riders reached 48 before Shakera Selman struck with three wickets in her final over. Selman accounted for Sune Luus, Hayley Jensen and Kycia Knight, the final wicket to fall.
“It’s obviously a very heart-warming feeling. Definitely came out here to represent well for Barbados and represent well for Royals and I think the girls did an outstanding job all tournament long,” said captain and Player-of-the-Series Hayley Matthews in a post-match TV interview.
“We had very good performances from all of the team members. Everyone supported really well and it is really good to see the kind of performances we were able to put out because of that.”
A disappointed Dottin said: “It wasn’t the result we wanted today but I’m very proud of my team. We have come a long way, we’ve played some good cricket in the latter part and I’m very proud.”
Summarised scores:
Women’s final
BARBADOS ROYALS 65, 9.2 overs (Aaliyah Alleyne 23; Anisa Mohammed 2/11, Sune Luus 2/11)
vs TKR 50, nine overs (Shakera Selman 3/10, Qiana Joseph 2/5)
—ROYALS won by 15 runs.
Men’s semis
BARBADOS ROYALS 101-5, ten overs (Rahkeem Cornwall 36, Corbin Bosch 21; Terrance Hinds 3/13)
vs TKR 104-3, 8.4 overs (Sunil Narine 35, Tion Webster 27)
—TKR won by three wickets.
TALLAWAHS 122-4, ten overs (Fabian Allen 82 not out)
vs PATRIOTS 123-3, off 9.3 overs (Andre Fletcher 60 not out; Nicholson Gordon 2/35)
—Patriots won by three wickets.
Men’s final
TKR 84, 9.3 overs (Tim Seifert 37 not out, Andre Russell 22; Dominic Drakes 2/17)
vs PATRIOTS 85-3, 9.4 overs (Evin Lewis 32, Andre Fletcher 27 not out; Andre Russell 2/11)
—PATRIOTS won by three wickets.