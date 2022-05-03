‘Gem’ Gordon glistens for Police FC

Tobago striker Mickaeel ‘Gem’ Gordon shone as Police FC enjoyed home advantage when outclassing AC Port of Spain 5-1 at Police Barrack on Sunday.

Youthful Central FC also enjoyed a first win of the season when beating the bottom team Morgua FC 5-2.

The AC Port of Spain nightmare began as early as the second minute what looked like a cross from former Central FC and W Connection striker ‘Gem’ Gordon ended up high in the far corner of the AC Port of Spain net.

By the time the Tobago-born footballer netted again, Police were leading 5-0, only for Jayden Prowell, to put a low left-footer past national goalkeeper Adrian Foncette for a late AC Port of Spain consolation in the final minute of regulation time.

POORAN PROMOTED

Right man for the job.

Nicholas Pooran’s appointed as captain of the West Indies white-ball teams was lauded by Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge and T&T Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath who both noted the left-hander deserved to be promoted to the post vacated by fellow Trinidadian Kieron Pollard, who announced his retirement from international cricket last month.

Liverpool survive scare to beat Villarreal

Liverpool overcame a rocky first half to beat Villarreal 3-2 yesterday and book a spot in the Champions League final, winning the tie against their LaLiga opposition 5-2 on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came into the match up 2-0 on aggregate from the first leg but quickly went behind after Villarreal’s Boulaye Dia pounced on Etienne Capoue’s cross-shot to give the hosts a second-leg lead.

Jamaica face tough task against US in CONCACAF Women’s U-17 quarters

Jamaica will have to lpull out all the stops when they face reigning champions United States in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 Championship today at the Pan American Stadium in San Cristobal.

The Jamaicans reached the quarter-finals after they beat Cuba 4-0 in the preliminary stage of the finals on Sunday. The Reggae Girlz were a close second behind Canada in Group F and will need to rekindle some of that form when they meet the Americans.

Ready to lead

“It is an honour.”

That was the sentiments expressed by newly-appointed West Indies white-ball skipper Nicholas Pooran after it was announced that the wicket-keeper/batsman will take over the reins of the ODI and T20 teams from his mentor Kieron Pollard, who is now retired from international cricket.

Joseph nets 13th goal of season

Marcus “Lobo” Joseph notched his 13th goal of the season when he pounced on an errant back-pass to open the scoring in Mohammedan SC’s 2-0 win over Neroca FC in India’s hero I-League Second Division.

A convincing victory and a first clean sheet after eight games for Mohammedan SC helped them overcome NEROCA FC on a rainy evening at the Naihati Stadium. Both goals were gifts from the NEROCA defence as Marcus Joseph was on the scoresheet again alongside Henry Kisekka, who scored five minutes after coming on to make his first appearance for the club.