‘Gem’ Gordon glistens for Police FC

Tobago striker Mickaeel ‘Gem’ Gordon shone as Police FC enjoyed home advantage when outclassing AC Port of Spain 5-1 at Police Barrack on Sunday.
Youthful Central FC also enjoyed a first win of the season when beating the bottom team Morgua FC 5-2.
The AC Port of Spain nightmare began as early as the second minute what looked like a cross from former Central FC and W Connection striker ‘Gem’ Gordon ended up high in the far corner of the AC Port of Spain net.
By the time the Tobago-born footballer netted again, Police were leading 5-0, only for Jayden Prowell, to put a low left-footer past national goalkeeper Adrian Foncette for a late AC Port of Spain consolation in the final minute of regulation time.