‘General’ back in charge

GENERAL JN finally returned to winners’ enclosure when the gates opened on the Arima Race Club’s 2021 horse racing season yesterday with a six-race New Year’s Day holiday card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After going 12 races since his last triumph on Republic Day (September 24) 2019 to complete a beaver-trick of victories, the Jamaican-bred six-year-old comfortably won the Stakeholders Sian’s Gold Sprint over 1,100 metres by a widening 3 3/4 lengths with multiple champion jockey Ricky Jadoo in the saddle.
It was a sparkling performance by a horse competing over turf for the first time and only six days after having placed third over 900 metres farther, in the Gold Cup.
Former champion trainer Glenn Mendez, who saddled General JN for the first time in that Boxing Day (December 26) feature event, stated that “it was a bit of a guessing game putting him on turf” but his pedigree suggested that would have handled it.
The 6/5 second fancy took to the lawn like a duck to water, relieving Early Bird of the lead at the far turn and pulling away again when the 4/5 favourite came fighting back in mid-stretch.
The ’19 Stewards Cup winner ended up being passed for the runner-up spot by 2017 winner Thisonesforron, and Cool Cat was fourth and last in the Grade III affair after scoring at a much lower level on Boxing Day.
Champion trainer John O’Brien, who handled General JN in the first 23 starts of his career, saddled the other three runners in the $38,000 contest.
Although General JN went more than 15 months without a victory he remained a model of consistency and was only out of the money once during the period— in his fifth place effort in the Caribbean Champion Stakes at the end of October, ’19.
The ’18 Guineas and Midsummer Classic winner, placed second six times last year, including in the Santa Rosa Dash, President’s Cup and Stewards Cup. It was the 11th victory from 25 outings for General JN, who banked a little more than $24,000 yesterday for owner Jerry Narace and is now less than $20,000 away from reaching $700,000 in his career.
And right after, the Hugh Leong Poi-bred and-owned Super Bird turned in arguably the best performance of the day when he slammed a bunch of 50-35 rated horses over 1,350 metres in the curtain event.
Early Bird’s half-brother, who officially turned three year yesterday, could not have been more impressive as he made most of the running to prevail by 5 1/2 lengths in only the third start of his career, and first against older horses.
Super Bird, who had crushed the opposition by over six lengths when he last faced the starter three weeks earlier, was sent off at odds of 3/5 and champion jockey Brian Boodramsingh was along for the ride. Racing continues at Santa Rosa Park on January 23.