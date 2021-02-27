JET SPEED: CP Jet, with Dillon Khelawan in the irons, is about to hit the finish line a very comfortable winner of the fourth event of last week Saturday’s six-race card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. The four-year-old chestnut, owned by Carlton Revanales and trained by Richard Frederick, climbed four points to #50 in the ratings after his two-length triumph in the 1,500-metre modified benchmark turf contest for 45-30 rated horses at odds of 11/1. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK