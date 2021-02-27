GENERAL JN is in a class by himself.
After being the joint highest rated horse in the country going into last week Saturday’s feature at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, Glenn Mendez’s charge soared by ten points following a five-length victory and is now listed at #126.
Making Headlines also went into the modified benchmark handicap for 80 & over rated horses at #116, but he could only finish fifth in his turf and seasonal debut after winning his final four starts last year.
After failing to find winners’ enclosure in nine starts last year, General JN is unbeaten this season and both wins have come on grass as he took the Sian’s Gold Sprint on New Year’s Day.
Early Bird, the 2019 Stewards Cup winner who placed second to the Jerry Narace-owned six-year-old last Saturday, is the fifth highest ranked horse in the country at #105.
Juice Man, the 2019 Horse of the Year, is four points higher and Master Of War, who won the Gold Cup in 2019 and placed second to Making Headlines in last year’s edition on Boxing Day (December 26), is third on the list at #112.
No More Regrets and newcomer Soca Symphony, winners of the first two races, respectively, were promoted by five and seven points, rwespectively, and are now rated at #34 and #41, respectively.
The other three winners on the card moved up four points each.
Road Rage, who scored for the first time in 15 months in the curtain event, moved up to #41, while runner-up Pure Strike went up three points to #46 and the third-placed Dancing Sun climbed two to #40.
Price Alert, who was the joint 3/1 favourite alongside Pure Strike, and Man Of Tomorrow are also now rated #40 after finishing tenth and last of 12, respectively.
The Spokesman, sixth in that same 1,200-metre contest, went down two points to #34.
Wang Chung, who placed sixth in the Trinidad Derby Stakes at the end of November, was promoted by four points to #53 after his victory in the third event.
Pawan Putra, who placed sixth in that 1,750-metre contest, dropped three points and is now listed at #46, one point higher that Single Bullet, who fell four points after finishing one-from-last.
Nabawi, who trailed the field of ten, also dropped four points and is now rated #44.
CP Jet, unplaced in all three legs of last year’s Triple Crown, rose four points to #50 after his triumph in the fourth event.
However the horses which finished eighth through 11th, Julie, Prince George, Mano and Comandante, respectively, in this 1,500-metre turf contest were demoted.
Julie was dropped two points to #46, while Prince George and Mano both went down three to reach #42 and Comandante is now at #36 after sliding the same amount.
Despite placing fourth to Soca Symphony, Mighty Vegas took the biggest drop of the day (five points) and is now rated #35.
Horse racing continues at Santa Rosa on Saturday with the fifth round of the Arima Race Club’s 2021 Season.