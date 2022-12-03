‘General’ shock

WRITTEN off by punters for the first time in his 33-race career, General JN produced a sensational upset to notch the biggest of his 13 victories yesterday at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.
After finishing second in the last two editions of the leading one-turn event on the calendar, the seven-year-old chestnut won the Stewards Cup at unbelievable odds of 18/1 in the hands of former champion apprentice Dillon Khelawan.
General JN, always among the leading fancies until he came back after being retired for ten months and was sent off at 6/1 three weeks ago, held off another long shot, Top Of The Game (14/1) to win the open 1,200-metre contest by just under a length.
After a prolonged spell of rain, punters were really left in the dark in the penultimate event of the seven-race card as Just Exhale rounded out the top three at odds that no one could be certain of as the board only registers up to 99/1.
The Jamaican-bred General JN, who probably was sent back to the track because there was only one three-figure rated horse (Making Headlines) in training, trailed a field of six on his November 12 return after being in the lead turning for home.
The only foreign runner in yesterday’s 13-horse field was in the same position again, but he did not get tired this time and went on to score for the first time in 16 starts on the main track since taking the Diamond Stakes to compete a beaver-trick on the surface on Republic Day (September 24) 2019.
General JN stopped the clock in 1:13.08, the second slowest time recorded since the Stewards Cup was switched from turf to dirt because of the centralisation of the sport in Arima in 1994.
The slowest belongs to Whisper Light, who came back in 1:13.28 four years ago.
Incidentally, the American-bred five-year-old was also trained by Glenn Mendez and ridden by Khelawan.
General JN became the joint oldest winner of the Stewards, joining Seawell and Shoulder Strap who were also seven when they triumphed in the inaugural running and in 1948 and 1967, respectively.
Jerry Narace’s son of Forest Danger is at the top of the handicap at #120, but yesterday’s real shock came from runner-up Top Of The Game, who is the lowest rated horse in the field, almost 100 points behind the “General.”
The chestnut, who was almost 20 lengths adrift in fourth in each of the first two legs of this year’s Triple Crown (Guineas and Midsummer Classic), has improved miles in the last few months, and it seemed like she would sweep past General JN in the homestretch after passing horses as if they were standing from the half-way stage.
Last year’s Guineas winner and Trinidad Derby Stakes runner-up Just Exhale was also a surprise entrant, as he had been struggling and prefers a longer trip. But he came storming down the ‘stretch to earn third place in the Grade I contest.
Horse of the Year front-runner Soca Harmony was attempting to complete a beaver-trick of victories, but the “Midsummer” and Derby winner could only finish fourth as the 9/5 top fancy.
Crown Prince, who played second fiddle to the filly in the last two legs of the Triple Crown after beating her in the Guineas to start the prestigious three-year-old series five months ago, finished just behind his John O’Brien-trained stable companion again.
The champion trainer actually saddled five of the 13 contestants, including 2020 winner Making Headlines, who only returned from an absence of almost 11 months three weeks ago and could only place seventh as the 2/1 second fancy in the $78,000 contest.
Yesterday was the penultimate day of the Arima Race Club’s 2022 Season, which will conclude on Boxing Day (December 26).