(flashback)ON TOP: General JN, with Rico Hernandez up, masters Master Of War (hidden against rail) in the 1,350-metre Carib Brand Diamond Stakes, secondary feature on the Republic Day, nine-race card, at Santa Rosa Park, Arima. The Jerry Narace-owned chestnut son of Forest Danger, trained by John O’Brien, prevailed by half-length, in a quick 1.18.28, which was fractionally outside Bigman In Town’s track record of 1.18.1, set on September 24, 2014.