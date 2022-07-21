Uwe Seeler, who led West Germany to the 1966 World Cup final as captain of the national team, died yesterday. He was 85.
Regarded as one of Germany’s best-ever players, Seeler was famous for his overhead kicks and ability to score goals from the unlikeliest of angles. He was also known for his humility and fairness, and respected for his never wavering loyalty to hometown club Hamburger SV.
Hamburg club spokesman Christian Pletz told The Associated Press that Seeler’s family had confirmed the death.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Twitter that the country was mourning the passing of “our Uwe.”
“He was a role model for many, a football legend and of course an honorary citizen of Hamburg. I was permitted to give the after-dinner speech for his 80th birthday: ‘We actually all want to be like our Uwe – self-confident and modest.’ He will be missed,” Scholz wrote.
Seeler played for Hamburg from 1952-73, scoring 445 goals in 519 Oberliga and Bundesliga appearances for the team. He remains Hamburg’s record scorer in the Bundesliga with 137 goals. The club said he scored 507 goals in 587 competitive games for the club altogether.
Hamburg, who had been the only remaining team to have played every season in the Bundesliga since the league’s formation in 1963, were finally relegated to the second division in 2018.
The club yesterday mourned the loss of a “legend.”
“Uwe Seeler stands for everything that characterises a good person: down-to-earth, loyalty, joie de vivre, and he was always approachable. He is the epitome of HSV,” the club’s sports director Jonas Boldt said. “I personally have a special memory of our being together on his last birthday. He talked shop, asked about his HSV, gave me tips and a few jokes. We will never forget him and will always cherish him.”
Seeler scored 43 goals in 72 games for West Germany, finishing runner-up to England at the 1966 World Cup and with a third-place medal four years later in Mexico. He was part of the German team for 16 years.
Brazil great Pele included Seeler in his list of the world’s greatest living players in 2004.