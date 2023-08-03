Germany crash out, Morocco through

Hanane Ait El Haj

AIRBORNE: Morocco’s Hanane Ait El Haj, right, follows the play as her teammate Sakina Ouzraoui eludes a challenge from Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas during their Women’s World Cup Group H match in Perth, Australia, yesterday. Morocco won 1-0. — Photo: AP

Germany’s Women’s World Cup campaign came to an end in the group stage for the first time in their history as they were held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea yesterday.

Germany started this World Cup with a flurry of goals in their 6-0 rout of Morocco, but then fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Colombia. They still had a great chance of making the knockouts but needed to beat South Korea, who had lost both matches without scoring, to make sure.

But despite dominating attacking territory, Germany’s attack fell flat leaving them leaving the tournament far earlier than expected.

South Korea started brilliantly, with 16-year-old striker Casey Phair having a chance early on as her close-range shot was saved by Merle Frohms, who turned it onto the post. But Colin Bell’s side didn’t have to wait long to take a deserved lead as Lee Young-Ju’s through ball found Cho So-Hyun unmarked and she finished well to give South Korea a shock lead.

Germany started to find more rhythm, dominating territory, but had to wait until the 41st minute to fashion their first decent chance with Alexandra Popp heading home a Svenja Huth cross.

Germany continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and had a goal disallowed in the 56th minute with Popp offside. She continued to be Germany’s main attacking outlet and planted a header on South Korea’s bar just three minutes later but, try as they might, they couldn’t break down the opponent’s resolute defence. As the minutes ticked down, the match became more fractured, with the physicality leaving players sprawled on the deck. Germany had a couple of last desperate efforts, with Sydney Lohmann firing wide and then blasting another over.

‘Atlas Lionesses’ beat Colombia, join them in next round

In Perth, the threat was there from the get-go for Morocco as Ibtissam Jraïdi forced a strong save from Catalina Pérez in the first 60 seconds, the Atlas Lionesses posing a clear threat when they could work the ball into Colombia’s box.

Even with the fiercely vocal Colombian support making Perth’s Rectangular Stadium feel like it had been displaced from the heart of Bogota, it was Morocco who looked far more at home.

A clumsy and needless shove on Jraïdi in first-half stoppage time brought about the breakthrough, there could be no question that it was a penalty for the North African nation.

Pérez kept the ball out, diving to her left to parry Ghizlane Chebbak’s effort, but she was unable to put the ball out of harm’s way and Anissa Lahmari poked it home in the ensuing melee.

The two sides in Western Australia were the two still standing and through to the next round, Colombia’s loss on the night not enough to take them from the top spot.

WI GET IT RIGHT

For once, West Indies supporters had reason to jump for genuine joy.

And jump some of them did. For after Romario Shepherd bowled the final over of the first T20 International against India at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, India were still four runs short of their 150-run victory target.

Sebastien Byng goes for gold in ITF

SEBASTIEN BYNG will attempt to become the second Trinidad and Tobago player to capture a title in successive days when the curtain falls on the ITF (Internaional Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament today, in St Lucia.

Jordane Dookie became the first yesterday when she and Cookie Jarvis-Tredgett of Canada did not even have to pick up their racquet in the 18 & under doubles final as Barbadian Serena Bryan and Jaiya Siffrard of the United States were unable to take the court.

Carenage league defending champs off to winning start

Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force 1st Engineering Battalion began their Carenage Football League (CFL) defence by edging Cultural Roots 2-1 at the Carenage recreation ground, recently.

Among others competing in the CFL winning their first round matches were Big Yard, Scorpion, Back ah Yard and Role Models.

Four CAZOVA awards for T&T players

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s players captured four individual awards during the closing ceremony for the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship Sunday night in Suriname.

Attempting to lift the women’s trophy for the eighth time in succession, this country’s women were nosed out 25-21, 15-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 by the Jamaicans a few hours earlier in the final.

Germany’s Women’s World Cup campaign came to an end in the group stage for the first time in their history as they were held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea yesterday.

Germany started this World Cup with a flurry of goals in their 6-0 rout of Morocco, but then fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Colombia. They still had a great chance of making the knockouts but needed to beat South Korea, who had lost both matches without scoring, to make sure.

All-time low

Trinidad and Tobago’s Calypso Girls had never lost to Wales in a Netball World Cup match until yesterday.

An eight-game T&T winning streak against the Welsh ended when the British team won 70-55 at the 2023 World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Having finished ninth at the 2019 edition of the Netball World Cup, T&T will conclude what has to be a most disappointing 2023 campaign tomorrow morning.