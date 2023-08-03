Germany crash out, Morocco through

Germany’s Women’s World Cup campaign came to an end in the group stage for the first time in their history as they were held to a 1-1 draw by South Korea yesterday.
Germany started this World Cup with a flurry of goals in their 6-0 rout of Morocco, but then fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Colombia. They still had a great chance of making the knockouts but needed to beat South Korea, who had lost both matches without scoring, to make sure.
But despite dominating attacking territory, Germany’s attack fell flat leaving them leaving the tournament far earlier than expected.
South Korea started brilliantly, with 16-year-old striker Casey Phair having a chance early on as her close-range shot was saved by Merle Frohms, who turned it onto the post. But Colin Bell’s side didn’t have to wait long to take a deserved lead as Lee Young-Ju’s through ball found Cho So-Hyun unmarked and she finished well to give South Korea a shock lead.
Germany started to find more rhythm, dominating territory, but had to wait until the 41st minute to fashion their first decent chance with Alexandra Popp heading home a Svenja Huth cross.
Germany continued to pile on the pressure in the second half and had a goal disallowed in the 56th minute with Popp offside. She continued to be Germany’s main attacking outlet and planted a header on South Korea’s bar just three minutes later but, try as they might, they couldn’t break down the opponent’s resolute defence. As the minutes ticked down, the match became more fractured, with the physicality leaving players sprawled on the deck. Germany had a couple of last desperate efforts, with Sydney Lohmann firing wide and then blasting another over.
‘Atlas Lionesses’ beat Colombia, join them in next round
In Perth, the threat was there from the get-go for Morocco as Ibtissam Jraïdi forced a strong save from Catalina Pérez in the first 60 seconds, the Atlas Lionesses posing a clear threat when they could work the ball into Colombia’s box.
Even with the fiercely vocal Colombian support making Perth’s Rectangular Stadium feel like it had been displaced from the heart of Bogota, it was Morocco who looked far more at home.
A clumsy and needless shove on Jraïdi in first-half stoppage time brought about the breakthrough, there could be no question that it was a penalty for the North African nation.
Pérez kept the ball out, diving to her left to parry Ghizlane Chebbak’s effort, but she was unable to put the ball out of harm’s way and Anissa Lahmari poked it home in the ensuing melee.
The two sides in Western Australia were the two still standing and through to the next round, Colombia’s loss on the night not enough to take them from the top spot.