GET JOB DONE

West Indies easily defeated Nepal by 101 runs in their second match of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers yesterday but by no means was it as clinical as it could have been.
And with a key fixture against hosts Zimbabwe tomorrow, former skipper Nicholas Pooran, who was at the forefront of yesterday’s victory, is hoping the Caribbean side can play their best game and move closer to qualifying for the showpiece, set to take place in India later this year.
Pooran scored his second One-Day International century yesterday and shared the second highest fourth-wicket stand for West Indies with captain Shai Hope as they recovered from 55 for three in the 16th over to post 339 for seven. Pooran hit 115 while Man-of-the-Match Hope scored 132, his 15th ODI ton, in a 216-run stand that turned the tide of the match.
Speaking about his knock yesterday, Pooran said: “It was one that the team needed and I’m happy I was there and I could contribute and raise my both hands at the end.”
Pooran added: “For the last couple of years, Shai has been that batsman in ODI cricket for us and we depend on him heavily. He knows that and everyone knows that and I am happy that he is there performing when we need him most.”
Asked how they planned to improve in the field after a few chances went down that allowed Nepal to survive to the final over of the match before being dismissed for 238 with three balls remaining, Pooran said: “Just be hungry. It is simple as that.
“We are an international team and we need to play as an international team. It is a really good cricket wicket. I think the bowlers did a really good job and we as fielders owe it to the bowlers to take those catches, whether it is easy or hard. We need to be professional and we need to be hungry in the field.”
Asked about coming up against Zimbabwe tomorrow, Pooran said: “Yes, Saturday is going to be important for both teams. We’re going to recover and turn up on Saturday and hopefully we can play our best game on Saturday and continue to perform in this tournament.
“There is a lot of potential in our team but in saying that, we don’t have much time in this tournament and we need to obviously turn words into actions and we need guys to put their hands up for the team and that is the only way we’re going to move forward,” Pooran continued.
“It (the qualifier) is very serious, not only for us but for people in the Caribbean. We need to qualify, there is no doubt about it and we know that as players,” he said.
“We are trying our best to put things in place. (Daren) Sammy is new but he and his team are doing their best.
"At the end of the day, we are here for one goal. Once everyone has the same agenda and we leave the egos at the hotel and we come out here to play for each other and the people of the Caribbean, I think everything is going to be fine but we need to do it for ourselves first," Pooran added.