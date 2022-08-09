GET ON BOARD

WEST INDIES head coach Phil Simmons expressed his disappointment that some of the top West Indian cricketers continue to make themselves unavailable to play for the regional team, instead favouring franchise cricket around the world.
Neither opener Evin Lewis nor Jamaican fast bowler Oshane Thomas have undertaken fitness tests, Andre Rusell has thus far made himself unavailable while mystery spinner Sunil Narine has not officially announced interest in playing — although media reports suggest he is still interested.
Meanwhile, chief selector Desmond Haynes has indicated that Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell and Roston Chase are all still injured.
With the ICC T20 World Cup just under three months away, Simmons’ concentration is on moulding those available into a competitive unit. The West Indies embark on a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning today in Kingston, Jamaica, from 2.30 p.m.
Simmons and Haynes gave a team update during a virtual press briefing yesterday, ahead of today’s opening contest against the Black Caps. And while he may not have all available players, Simmons is hoping that the team comes good.
Given the passion with which Simmons and Haynes represented the West Indies, both men expressed disappointment with recent developments, but at the same time pledging to work with those availing themselves for selection.
“It hurts. There’s no other way to put it,” Simmons lamented. “But what can you do? I don’t think that I should be begging people to play for their counties,” adding, “I think if you want to represent West Indies, you will make yourself available.”
“Life has changed, in that people have the opportunities to go different places and if they choose that over West Indies, that’s just how it is,” he noted.
Haynes also recognised the reality of cricketers choosing lucrative franchise cricket in favour over playing for the West Indies.
“I will love everyone to play for West Indies. I would love to make sure that all the guys make themselves available to play,” said Haynes. “But you must realise that the guys have options now, and if guys are choosing other franchises in front of West Indies, then we have to pick from who is available to us.”
Simmons’ main goal is seeking improvement and consistency in several areas. He is hopeful of an improved showing from the “men in maroon” who went under to India 4-1 in the recently-concluded T20I home series.
“We trying to concentrate on the things that we haven’t done right,” explained Simmons. “I look at the process we are following and the things we are doing and know that we are improving in ways that we want to improve.”
The former West Indies opener also hinted that West Indies is likely to juggle where key players such as captain Nicholas Pooran and equally explosive middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer play in the batting order.
“So far we’ve been experimenting. As we get to the end of these games we will have a better idea how we want them to be in the order,” revealed Simmons. “It just depends on the situation of the game but for now it’s just an experiment.”
Meanwhile, Haynes is of the firm belief that notwithstanding recent setbacks against India, the current group must be given a chance to come good. However, the former West Indies opener indicated while selectors continue to work with those available, there is still the opportunity for others to get into the World Cup squad, if they display form, including in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League. “We are looking at getting close to what we will like,” ended Haynes.