Put on the spot, Djibril Annisette did not say much. But what he did say about “Cocoyea,” his leatherback turtle creation, was eloquent enough.
“I wanted to create something that (was) ....inspired (by) the leatherback turtle because the leatherback turtle is a majestic creature from the Caribbean.”
Djibril’s “Cocoyea” has been chosen as the official mascot for this year’s Commonwealth Youth Games which will be staged in both Trinidad and Tobago in August.
Monday, on the small stage of the quaint Rootsyard Dub And Night Market on the compound of the Trinidad Theatre workshop on Newbold Street, St Clair, the slender eight-year-old enjoyed perhaps the biggest moment of his young life. He got a taste of what it is like to be rewarded for hard work. And from now until the end of the Games on August 11, Djibril will have a special connection with the biggest event on the local sporting calendar this year.
If his memory of the event fades, pushed to the background by other life experiences, his father, in whom he found solace and reassurance after his moment on stage, will remind him about yesterday.
Rewarding early promise could do much to encourage a young person to keep improving.
I have no idea what Djibril’s other interests may be besides art and animal life, but thinking about him, I thought about the countless others his age and older who have the potential to choose a life course that could be truly meaningful; the ones who start off well, brilliantly, even, but who somehow go off track, derailed by one of the many obstacles that this world is filled with.
There are many such stories in sport.
Very quickly the media make stars, “phenoms” and “wonderkids,” the ones who are supposed to be the next this and that, only to dispose of them when the failures come a little too often.
It takes a lot to last the course in professional sport.
Natural talent gives you a ticket to the party but you only stay in the dance if you can add to that talent a strong work ethic, a clear plan and loads of mental strength.
Too many West Indian cricketers are leaving the party early, or are very close to the exit.
This last Test series against South Africa did not give much indication that players in the current set-up are gaining a grip on their careers.
Two exceptions may be Alzarri Joseph and Joshua Da Silva.
Since he became an Under-19 World Cup winner in 2016, Alzarri Shaheim Joseph has been earmarked for big things on the pace-bowling front.
Now at age 26, he is finally settling down and becoming the successor to Kemar Roach. It has taken some time for Joseph to develop the consistency to go with his genuine pace. But over the last year, across all formats, he has become more of an asset than a liability.
Joseph has a lot to do still before he can ever be classed alongside the best the Windies have produced. But perhaps now, he understands his game well enough to make more rapid strides.
Da Silva only made his Test debut in 2020, so Joseph (2016) has four years on him. In the context of present-day WI cricketers, therefore, don’t expect the best from the wicketkeeper/batter for another three years or so. His world record-equalling seven dismissals in an innings achieved during the first Test against the South Africans, was proof however of a hard-working cricketer whose all-round game is coming together, slowly.
However, not having the luxury of a solid education in the game before they begin playing international cricket, Windies players have to do a lot of their learning and growing on the job. The majority don’t grow to maturity, their early promise stunted by the searching examination they quickly receive in pace, spin and sledging. Faulty techniques crumble quickly, unable to be bolstered by fragile minds.
One hopes that his failures in four innings in South Africa will not demoralise Tagenarine Chanderpaul. He is finding out quickly that he has to keep adding levels to his game to stay up with the big boys. Too many of his colleagues haven’t been able to make the adjustment. But with a natural resource available to help him in the form of his former run machine father Shiv, maybe “Tage” will prove to be an exception.
I hope Djibril has a strong support base too.
He’s going to need it.