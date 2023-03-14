Djibril Annisette

YOUNG & PROUD: Creator of the Commonwealth Youth Games mascot, Djibril Annisette poses with his drawing of “Cocoyea” at the Commonwealth Day function held at Rootsyard Dub And Night Market, Newbold Street, St Clair, Monday. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Put on the spot, Djibril Annisette did not say much. But what he did say about “Cocoyea,” his leatherback turtle creation, was eloquent enough.

“I wanted to create something that (was) ....inspired (by) the leatherback turtle because the leatherback turtle is a majestic creature from the Caribbean.”

Djibril’s “Cocoyea” has been chosen as the official mascot for this year’s Commonwealth Youth Games which will be staged in both Trinidad and Tobago in August.

Monday, on the small stage of the quaint Rootsyard Dub And Night Market on the compound of the Trinidad Theatre workshop on Newbold Street, St Clair, the slender eight-year-old enjoyed perhaps the biggest moment of his young life. He got a taste of what it is like to be rewarded for hard work. And from now until the end of the Games on August 11, Djibril will have a special connection with the biggest event on the local sporting calendar this year.

If his memory of the event fades, pushed to the background by other life experiences, his father, in whom he found solace and reassurance after his moment on stage, will remind him about yesterday.

Rewarding early promise could do much to encourage a young person to keep improving.

I have no idea what Djibril’s other interests may be besides art and animal life, but thinking about him, I thought about the countless others his age and older who have the potential to choose a life course that could be truly meaningful; the ones who start off well, brilliantly, even, but who somehow go off track, derailed by one of the many obstacles that this world is filled with.

There are many such stories in sport.

Very quickly the media make stars, “phenoms” and “wonderkids,” the ones who are supposed to be the next this and that, only to dispose of them when the failures come a little too often.

It takes a lot to last the course in professional sport.

Natural talent gives you a ticket to the party but you only stay in the dance if you can add to that talent a strong work ethic, a clear plan and loads of mental strength.

Too many West Indian cricketers are leaving the party early, or are very close to the exit.

This last Test series against South Africa did not give much indication that players in the current set-up are gaining a grip on their careers.

Two exceptions may be Alzarri Joseph and Joshua Da Silva.

Since he became an Under-19 World Cup winner in 2016, Alzarri Shaheim Joseph has been earmarked for big things on the pace-bowling front.

Now at age 26, he is finally settling down and becoming the successor to Kemar Roach. It has taken some time for Joseph to develop the consistency to go with his genuine pace. But over the last year, across all formats, he has become more of an asset than a liability.

Joseph has a lot to do still before he can ever be classed alongside the best the Windies have produced. But perhaps now, he understands his game well enough to make more rapid strides.

Da Silva only made his Test debut in 2020, so Joseph (2016) has four years on him. In the context of present-day WI cricketers, therefore, don’t expect the best from the wicketkeeper/batter for another three years or so. His world record-equalling seven dismissals in an innings achieved during the first Test against the South Africans, was proof however of a hard-working cricketer whose all-round game is coming together, slowly.

However, not having the luxury of a solid education in the game before they begin playing international cricket, Windies players have to do a lot of their learning and growing on the job. The majority don’t grow to maturity, their early promise stunted by the searching examination they quickly receive in pace, spin and sledging. Faulty techniques crumble quickly, unable to be bolstered by fragile minds.

One hopes that his failures in four innings in South Africa will not demoralise Tagenarine Chanderpaul. He is finding out quickly that he has to keep adding levels to his game to stay up with the big boys. Too many of his colleagues haven’t been able to make the adjustment. But with a natural resource available to help him in the form of his former run machine father Shiv, maybe “Tage” will prove to be an exception.

I hope Djibril has a strong support base too.

He’s going to need it.

garth.wattley@trinidadexpress.com

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Seepaul wins on return

ANIL SEEPAUL made a triumphant return to competitive singles after an absence of around a decade when the National Badminton Championship served off Monday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Red Force face leaders Guyana

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force skipper Darren Bravo wants to continue setting the pace for his team when they resume their West Indies Championship campaign today with a fixture against Guyana Harpy Eagles at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Guyana lead the six-team standings with 28.6 points after the first two rounds of matches which were played in early February while T&T are third with 20.6 points.

GOLDEN FRASER

Chloe Fraser struck gold at a Criterium Federal National 2 cadet (under-15) girls table tennis tournament, in Vern-sur-Seiche, France, on the weekend.

Fraser won six times to set up a duel with Manon Loth in the final. In Sunday’s championship match, the Trinidad and Tobago player won the first two games, before surrendering a closely fought third. In the fourth game, however, she regained control, smashing past Loth for an 11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-6 triumph.

Fraser’s impressive run earned her promotion to National 1 in the cadet category. In December, she just missed out on a top-three National 2 finish and a berth in National 1.

Mohammed vs Wilson in ‘Tranquil’ quarters

TWO-TIME national champions Nabeel Mohammed and Vaughn Wilson will square off in the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament, today, at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

Wilson had won four straight singles titles before defaulting the final of a tournament in his native Tobago with a slight injury last month, and it is a joke that he is seeded as low as No. 5 here.

We Run Arima is back

EVENT PROMOTERS Fire Fitness Events has announced the return of We Run Arima on August 12 and 13.

The event coincides with the month-long celebration of Arima as a borough, and this third installation has been dubbed “The Royal Return”.

Originally a 5k race held in 2018 and 2019, the organisers have added a 10k route as well as a half-marathon (13.1 miles) route, which is the third fastest route of its kind in the world.

Campbell, Costa-Ramirez begin Nations League campaign

Trinidad and Tobago’s cyclists will begin their hunt for World Championship and Olympic Games qualification points today when the Cairo, Egypt leg of the UCI Nations Cup continues.

T&T are being represented by the quartet of sprint cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne and endurance riders Akil Campbell and Alexi Costa-Ramirez.