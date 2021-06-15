As Joshua Da Silva left the pitch after Kagiso Rabada had knocked away his off-stump, I was intrigued by the expression in his eyes. They widened somewhat, betraying both surprise and confusion. He had not offered a shot to the delivery that either did more than he expected or made much less height than anticipated. But captured in his face was a dilemma that his team-mates as a whole faced in that first, very short Test match against South Africa last week in St Lucia.
Playing fast bowling was once the forte of the average West Indian batsman. Pace was what they grew up playing in the street and the playing field. In competitive cricket in the days when helmets were not yet worn even by motorcyclists, batsman knew their survival in the middle depended on keeping their eyes on the ball; so they did just that. In Barbados and Jamaica, you couldn’t make runs if you couldn’t hook or pull. You couldn’t last too long if you weren’t prepared to take a few blows.
That is not the world Da Silva and his mates who faced the South African seamers have grown up in.
Before he was beaten by Rabada, Da Silva, a gutsy enough cricketer, was smacked flush on his left elbow. The ball didn’t make the height he had expected. But as the replays also showed, he was not watching the red cherry closely before impact. He could not adjust. Da Silva survived that blow, thankfully. But Nkrumah Bonner did not fare as well in the first innings.
First ball, he was smacked flush on his helmet and eventually forced out of the match by concussion. And while the Bonner and Da Silva blows were the two most severe actually struck, the mental scars left on the Windies batsmen could prove more telling.
Shot out for 97 and 162, they were whipped good and proper by bowlers who combined skilful, disciplined bowling with controlled aggression. From the time WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite took the bold gamble to bat first, the WI batsmen were put through an examination of their techniques against the seaming, bouncing ball and were found wanting, yet again.
What must quietly worry coach Phil Simmons like a bunion under his big toe is that the performance in St Lucia was not a one-off.
The WI batsmen had also taken a battering on their two previous trips to New Zealand. Sunil Ambris’ international career has gone nowhere since Neil Wagner fractured his arm in 2017. And in last year’s historic bio-secure series in England, the Caribbean men couldn’t deal with Stuart Broad’s lengths.
Back to St Lucia last week, it was not that the batsmen generally gave their wickets away. But it was the lack of positive intent, the indecision that put them in trouble. Three batsmen being bowled not playing a shot is not a good sign.
So where does that leave WI’s chances in the second Test that will be played at the same venue, likely in the same conditions as last week?
The signs don’t look good. And truthfully, batting brittleness against pace is something the Windies will have to live with for some time still, unless more work is done to simulate conditions in regional cricket that will allow players to develop their offensive and defensive skills against the quick stuff.
But for Friday, much will depend on the mindset Kraigg Brathwaite’s men adopt. If they are able to bottle all negative thoughts and instead concentrate on the things they do well, while at the same time not forgetting the lessons from last week, then they will at least have a fighting chance.
They could do worse than take inspiration from Novak Djokovic. He won his 19th tennis Grand Slam on Sunday after coming from two sets down in the final of the French Open. To do that, his self-belief had to be great. However, Djokovic also had to perform selective amnesia and not dwell on what had gone wrong in the early part of the match at Roland Garros against Stefanos Tsitsipas. He also had to recalibrate his strategy. And failure quickly became success for the determined Serb.
So here is yet another opportunity for this generation of WI Test cricketers to develop the heart of champions.
