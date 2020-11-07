Giant-killer Pasea in Lease final

TIM PASEA continued his giant-killing run and Luca Shamsi expectedly sent the No.2 seed packing yesterday in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.
After stunning No.2 seed Jamal Alexis 6-1, 2-6, 10-7 in the first round on Friday night, Pasea overwhelmed newcomer Joshua Nancoo 6-0, 6-0 and then took down the third-seeded Tyler Hart 6-3, 6-4 to advance to today’s final.
Waiting on the other side of the net will be top seed and heavy title favourite Sebastian Sylvester, who whipped Tobagonian Nicholas Ready 6-1, 6-3 in the semi-finals, following a 6-1, 7-5 triumph over Daniel Jeary.
Although he was the No. 2 seed in his division, last year’s national Under-18 champion Alijah Leslie was not expected to get past Luca Shamsi in the quarter-finals and he was convincingly beaten 6-3, 6-1.
Saqiv Williams will oppose Shamsi in this morning’s semis after his 7-5, 6-1 victory over Charles Devaux, while Ethan Wong whipped Levi Hinkson 6-4. 6-1 yesterday to earn a meeting with top seed Ebolum Nwokolo for the other place in the title match.
The girls’ Under-16 quarter-finals were being contested after press time and the semis and finals will be played when the curtain falls on the two-weekend tournament today.
And after the round-robin group stage concluded yesterday, the knockout draws in the Under-14 age-group began last night and the last two rounds will also be on today’s schedule.
Kale Dalla Costa and Eva Pasea, who lifted the Under-12 trophies early last week, are among the favourites and could end up with two singles titles.
Makeda Bain picked her second trophy yesterday when the Under-10 singles champ and Anneleise Orr edged Lily Mohammed and singles runner-up Karissa Mohammed 2-4, 4-2, 10/7 in the doubles final.
The Mohammed siblings are daughter of multiple national and Tranquillity Open champion Shenelle Mohammed.