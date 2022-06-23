Giants, Blue Devils meet in Blast final

Scorpion Titans Blue Devils and Valinis Supermarket Leatherback Giants will contest today’s final of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast.

Yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), the Blue Devils beat previous front-runners Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by four wickets, while a Saiba Batoosingh half-century that took the Leather Back Giants to a seven-wicket win over Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers.

In the first match at Tarouba yesterday, Blue Devils won the toss and invited Scorchers to take first strike. They ended on 83 for six, with opener Hakeem Mitchell top-scoring with 37, sharing an opening stand of 55 with Kamil Pooran. Veteran seamer Rayad Emirt was outstanding, taking five wickets for 11 runs. In reply, Blue Devils also lost six wickets in getting to their target, with opener Nicholas Sookdeosingh top-scoring with 29 off 20 balls.

In the second game, Cavaliers decided to bat first on winning the toss and totalled 114 for four, with opening batter Amir Jangoo notching a 30-ball 51, while Adrian Cooper struck an unbeaten 39. Jahron Alfred took three of the four Cavaliers wickets to fall.

However, in reply, the Leatherback Giants were guided to victory by Batoosingh’s 55 off just 25 balls.

Summarised scores:

Scorchers 83-6, ten overs (Hakeem Mitchell 37; Rayad Emrit 5/11) vs Blue Devils 86-6, 9.4 overs (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 29)

—Blue Devils won by four wickets.

Cavaliers 114-4, 10 overs (Amir jangoo 51, Adrian Cooper 39) vs Leatherback Giants 115-3, 9 overs (Saiba Batoosingh 55).

—Leatherback Giants won by seven wickets.

Top local swimmer Dylan Carter failed to advance to today’s 50-metre freestyle final at the 19th FINA Long Course World Championships taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

Yesterday, Carter, 26, won heat six in 22.19 seconds, touching the wall in a dead-heat with Korea’s Yuchan Ji. The two were eventually separated via a swim-off, which Carter won in a personal best 21.91 seconds for a long-course event, while 19-year-old Ji clocked 22.03.

“Trinidad and Tobago’s Fastest Man” title will be decided at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Port of Spain, tomorrow —day two of the NGC/NAAATT National Open Championships.

All contenders for the crown will be on show at the same venue from five o’clock this afternoon in the men’s 100 metres preliminaries.

Marquee seamer Kemar Roach enters the second Test against Bangladesh here today poised to become only the sixth West Indies bowler in history to reach 250 wickets, but captain Kraigg Brathwaite said the looming achievement would not cloud the side’s focus in their quest for a series sweep.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Under 20 men’s national footballers won 3-0 against Suriname last night to advance to the knockout stages of the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in Honduras.

The junior Soca Warriors took a while to get into full flight before breaking down the stubborn Surinamese in the second half. Second half substitute Nathaniel James, a striker who lives in La Horquetta, scored twice to take his tournament tally to four goals and also provided the free-kick which gave T&T another goal.

TENNIS will return to the National Racquet Centre after an absence of almost 29 months today.

The trials to select the Trinidad and Tobago team for next month’s ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 and Under Development Championships will get going at 4 p.m. at the Tacarigua venue.