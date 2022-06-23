Giants, Blue Devils meet in Blast final

Scorpion Titans Blue Devils and Valinis Supermarket Leatherback Giants will contest today’s final of the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast.
Yesterday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), the Blue Devils beat previous front-runners Fides Ltd Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by four wickets, while a Saiba Batoosingh half-century that took the Leather Back Giants to a seven-wicket win over Tiger Tanks Cocrico Cavaliers.
In the first match at Tarouba yesterday, Blue Devils won the toss and invited Scorchers to take first strike. They ended on 83 for six, with opener Hakeem Mitchell top-scoring with 37, sharing an opening stand of 55 with Kamil Pooran. Veteran seamer Rayad Emirt was outstanding, taking five wickets for 11 runs. In reply, Blue Devils also lost six wickets in getting to their target, with opener Nicholas Sookdeosingh top-scoring with 29 off 20 balls.
In the second game, Cavaliers decided to bat first on winning the toss and totalled 114 for four, with opening batter Amir Jangoo notching a 30-ball 51, while Adrian Cooper struck an unbeaten 39. Jahron Alfred took three of the four Cavaliers wickets to fall.
However, in reply, the Leatherback Giants were guided to victory by Batoosingh’s 55 off just 25 balls.
Summarised scores:
Scorchers 83-6, ten overs (Hakeem Mitchell 37; Rayad Emrit 5/11) vs Blue Devils 86-6, 9.4 overs (Nicholas Sookdeosingh 29)
—Blue Devils won by four wickets.
Cavaliers 114-4, 10 overs (Amir jangoo 51, Adrian Cooper 39) vs Leatherback Giants 115-3, 9 overs (Saiba Batoosingh 55).
—Leatherback Giants won by seven wickets.