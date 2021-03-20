DERRON DOUGLAS, Anthony “Sandfly” Brown and Yuvraaj Dookram were in a class by themselves in the recent Table Tennis Champions League.
The three were so dominant in the inaugural competition that they won a combined 52 of the 59 matches they contested during the six weeks of action and only lost to each other.
The only exception to this rule was Brown’s defeat by WASA Club’s Curtis Humphreys in five games to start the second round a month ago after he had been the only unbeaten player of the first round.
The former national champion won 11 matches and 33 of the 44 games he played for Solo Crusaders, but ended up losing three of his nine and 11 of his 34 games in the second round.
After beating both Douglas and Dookram in the first round, Brown lost to them both in the final few days of the round-robin stage last week.
However the 46-year-old was leading the latter 2-1 after failing to convert a 9-3 lead in the first game, and missed two straight opportunities to force a deciding fifth game against Douglas.
Brown and Dookram came into the tournament without ranking points, while the 17-year-old Douglas was the highest-ranked player in the field.
The country’s fourth-ranked player won 60 of the 76 games he played and 19 of his 21 matches and would probably get the edge as Most Valuable Player as he led QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites to the title.
After losing to Brown in five games in his second match of the opening fixture of the tournament on January 25, Douglas won 15 straight times before he went down to Dookram in four in their penultimate fixture on March 12.
When Dookram walked away from the game around the age of 30 and ranked second in the country two years ago, there were serious doubts if he would ever be seen again.
But the top-ranked player of 2016 and ’17 picked up his racquet again last year and his return has been nothing short of spectacular for his new club Hillview Renegades.
Dookram’s four-game defeat at the hands of Douglas at the end of January was only his second match back and he only played a couple more before going down in three straight to Brown less than two weeks later.
The 2014 national champ had admitted before that clash that he was still not close to his best, but he started to look more like the Yuvraaj of old in the second round and won 27 of the 33 games and all nine matches he contested.
Dookram, who had won seven of his nine matches and 22 of his 32 games in the first round, led the way with eight Most Valuable Player (MVP) prizes, two more than Douglas.
But after winning four in the first round, Brown came away empty-handed in the second.
No other player was able to reach double figures in the win column in the competition.
Parkites won ten of their 12 fixtures for 32 points and the $5,000 winners’ cheque.
Renegades were two points adrift in second and collected $3,000, while WASA and Crusaders rounded out the top four with 26 and 22 points, respectively.
These teams will do battle in a Big Four series, but no dates or venues have been finalised for this competition as yet.
Final standings
(3 points for win, 1 for loss, 0 for default)
Team P W L Mw ML D Pts
Parkites 12 10 2 34 15 +19 32
Renegades 12 9 3 30 14 +16 30
WASA 12 7 5 24 21 +3 26
Crusaders 12 5 7 24 25 -1 22
Southerners 12 5 7 22 28 -6 22
D’Abadie 12 3 9 20 33 -13 18
Servivors 12 3 9 13 31 -18 18