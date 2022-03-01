Giants stand tall

Kamil Pooran

INTO THE STANDS: Leatherback Giants batter Kamil Pooran hits a six during his knock of 35 not out against the Soca Kings in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 Blast at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

—Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

The Leatherback Giants continued their comeback in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 yesterday, whipping the Soca Kings by seven wickets in the first of two matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

On Monday, it was Nicholas Pooran’s ton that handed the Giants their first win after they lost two matches over the weekend. But yesterday, the West Indies vice-captain didn’t have much to do with the bat as Kamil Pooran struck an unbeaten 35 off 14 balls and Amir Jangoo hit a quick-fire 29 off ten as they made light work of their chase.

Having restricted the Kings to a sub-par 102 for nine, the Giants raced to 106 for three in just 6.2 overs to win their second game in as many days.

Jason Mohammed was the main contributor for the Kings, slapping 62 off 27 balls to give the innings a boost after a slow start. Mohammed struck five sixes and six fours to take the score from 55 for five after six overs to 100 for five in the tenth before he was out as the innings fizzled.

Four wickets fell in the last over delivered by Christopher Vincent, including two run outs.

In reply, Jangoo and Kamil teed off in first three overs to all but settle the chase. Jangoo hit three sixes and two fours while Pooran hit three sixes and three fours to set up the win before Vincent put the result beyond doubt with 20 off six balls, which included two sixes and two fours.

In the second game yesterday, the Blue Devils, led by an unbeaten 31-ball, 77 from Teshawn Castro, defeated the Cocrico Cavaliers by 75 runs. The tournament continues today with the Giants in action against the Cavaliers while the Steelpan Strikers square off against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.

Summarised Scores:

Soca Kings 100-9 (Jason Mohammed 62, Jesse Bootan 20; Christopher Vincent 2/4, Vishan Jagessar 2/18, Stephon Solomon 2/24) Leatherback Giants 106-3 (6.2 overs) (Kamil Pooran 35 n.o., Amir Jangoo 29, Christopher Vincent 20; Ravi Rampaul 1/12, Sameer Ali 1/32, Keagan Simmons 1/21) --Leatherback Giants won by 7 wickets

Blue Devils 148-3 (Teshawn Castro 77 n.o., Jyd Goolie 26; Anderson Mahase 2/27, Saiba Batoosingh 1/14) vs Cocrico Cavaliers 73-3 (10 overs) (Jordan Warner 26; Ancil Bhagan 2/11, Rayad Emrit 1/8) --Blue Devils won by 75 runs

Today’s matches:

Steelpan Strikers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 12.30 pm

Leatherback Giants vs Cocrico Cavaliers, 2.30 pm

Windies women go under to India

West Indies women head into their crucial group stage opener of the ICC World Cup against hosts New Zealand on Friday plagued by batting worries after another insipid display left them with an 81-run defeat to India.

Set 259 to win in their second official warm-up at Rangiora Oval yesterday, the Caribbean side was restricted to 177 for nine off their 50 overs, to lose for the second time in three days. The only real bright sparks were Shemaine Campbelle who tasted form with a polished 63 of 81 balls and Hayley Matthews with 44 off 61 balls.

Ascension gets green light

The Ascension Invitational Football League has been given the all clear by the relevant authorities to start its competition as local footballers prepare to return to the field for the first time in two years.

According to a media release yesterday, the tournament organisers confirmed “the Ascension Tournament of Trinidad and Tobago is prepared and we have received written permission from the Minister Of Health, Minister Of Sport and Community Development, and the Chairman of the normalisation committee to proceed.”

The Leatherback Giants continued their comeback in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 yesterday, whipping the Soca Kings by seven wickets in the first of two matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

Lees, Crawley, Root hit fifties

Uncapped opener Alex Lees hit an assured half-century in his first outing as an England player on day one of the warm-up game against a Cricket West Indies (CWI) President’s XI in Antigua, yesterday.

Tuning up for next week’s first Test against the West Indies, England closed the day on 251-4, with Lees (65), fellow opener Zak Crawley (62) and captain Joe Root (54) all passing fifty, and Dan Lawrence (46no) approaching his.

Gittens grabs Big 12 silver

Tyra Gittens captured silver in the women’s high jump at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships in Iowa, USA, on Saturday. The University of Texas student cleared the bar at 1.84 metres.

Something different, something special

As the late broadcaster Bob Gittens used to say, “They don’t make them like that anymore.”

The gentle rhythm of Lord Beginner’s famous “Victory Test Match” calypso really is from a different age - 72 years ago. The music of today is so different in nature.