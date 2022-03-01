Giants stand tall

The Leatherback Giants continued their comeback in the Dream 11 Trinidad T10 yesterday, whipping the Soca Kings by seven wickets in the first of two matches at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
On Monday, it was Nicholas Pooran’s ton that handed the Giants their first win after they lost two matches over the weekend. But yesterday, the West Indies vice-captain didn’t have much to do with the bat as Kamil Pooran struck an unbeaten 35 off 14 balls and Amir Jangoo hit a quick-fire 29 off ten as they made light work of their chase.
Having restricted the Kings to a sub-par 102 for nine, the Giants raced to 106 for three in just 6.2 overs to win their second game in as many days.
Jason Mohammed was the main contributor for the Kings, slapping 62 off 27 balls to give the innings a boost after a slow start. Mohammed struck five sixes and six fours to take the score from 55 for five after six overs to 100 for five in the tenth before he was out as the innings fizzled.
Four wickets fell in the last over delivered by Christopher Vincent, including two run outs.
In reply, Jangoo and Kamil teed off in first three overs to all but settle the chase. Jangoo hit three sixes and two fours while Pooran hit three sixes and three fours to set up the win before Vincent put the result beyond doubt with 20 off six balls, which included two sixes and two fours.
In the second game yesterday, the Blue Devils, led by an unbeaten 31-ball, 77 from Teshawn Castro, defeated the Cocrico Cavaliers by 75 runs. The tournament continues today with the Giants in action against the Cavaliers while the Steelpan Strikers square off against the Scarlet Ibis Scorchers.
Summarised Scores:
Soca Kings 100-9 (Jason Mohammed 62, Jesse Bootan 20; Christopher Vincent 2/4, Vishan Jagessar 2/18, Stephon Solomon 2/24) Leatherback Giants 106-3 (6.2 overs) (Kamil Pooran 35 n.o., Amir Jangoo 29, Christopher Vincent 20; Ravi Rampaul 1/12, Sameer Ali 1/32, Keagan Simmons 1/21) --Leatherback Giants won by 7 wickets
Blue Devils 148-3 (Teshawn Castro 77 n.o., Jyd Goolie 26; Anderson Mahase 2/27, Saiba Batoosingh 1/14) vs Cocrico Cavaliers 73-3 (10 overs) (Jordan Warner 26; Ancil Bhagan 2/11, Rayad Emrit 1/8) --Blue Devils won by 75 runs
Today’s matches:
Steelpan Strikers vs Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, 12.30 pm
Leatherback Giants vs Cocrico Cavaliers, 2.30 pm