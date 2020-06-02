Kelly-Ann Baptiste is preparing for her fifth Olympic outing, and is grateful to have another year of preparation ahead of her final shot at precious metal on the world’s biggest sporting stage.
“I’m very confident,” Baptiste told the Express. “It’s my last go around, and I really want it to be special.”
Baptiste is 33, and by the time she faces the starter at the July/August 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, the Plymouth, Tobago sprinter would have celebrated her 34th birthday. She is certain, though, that an individual medal will not be beyond her at the Tokyo Games.
“We’ve seen demonstrations over the years of age not being a barrier to peak performance, and I do believe I still have a lot left in me even if it’s just for one last run at it.”
The Covid-19 pandemic forced the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to postpone the Olympic Games, which were originally scheduled for July/August, this year.
“Though Covid-19 is a tragic event for the entire world, I’ve tried to find the silver lining. I actually tore my calf in November, and though it’s better now, I welcome the gift of having more time to rehab fully and prepare for another year.”
Baptiste trains in Florida, USA, where she is coached by American Lance Brauman. The 2011 IAAF World Championship women’s 100 metres bronze medallist said that restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak affected her training programme.
“For about two months, we used a grass field to work out. But now that states have lessened some of the restrictions in regards to public gatherings, we have been able to use the facility where we primarily trained before this all happened.”
Baptiste said she is not certain to compete during the proposed August to October international track and field season.
“I’m taking things week by week as it seems as though things are changing in the world ever so often. When the proposed track season arrives, I will make an assessment based on fitness and the health of my body as to whether I would take part.”
The Trinidad and Tobago track star explained that the cancellation of multiple meets as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted her financially.
“Being without income forces you to rely on your savings without having any way to replace it in the immediate. You save to give yourself a head start once you retire. But I’m thankful for the career I’ve had over my 11 years as a professional athlete. It has afforded me the ability to currently sustain my training. But it’s not something I would want to do in the long term.”
Baptiste said she appreciates the role adidas has been playing during this challenging period.
“I’m so thankful to have had one sponsor throughout my career. They have been extremely supportive, and there isn’t any amount of words I can give to express my sincere gratitude to them.”
Baptiste and another T&T standout, Kyle Greaux are the guests on tonight’s edition of “Athlete Talks”. The show, which will be co-hosted by retired national athletes Jamaal James and Zwede Hewitt, can be viewed from 8 o’clock at www.zoom.us (ID: 835 7153 4049).