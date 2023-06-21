FC Ginga won the NLCL U-15 title by defeating fellow Group A qualifier Trendsetter Hawks in a back and forth affair, decided 5-4 by sudden death penalties on Saturday.
Prior to the penalty shoot-out, the teams battled in driving rain to a 2-2 tie during 70 minutes of regulation time.
Ginga’s Jordan Bullen scored his second goal of the game in the 59th minute, to level the score at 2-2. Before then, Trendsetter Hawks led 2-1 at the half with goals by Makai Simmons and Jaquan Phillip.
Bullen scored the first of his brace on the stroke of half-time via a direct freekick to get FC Ginga back into the game.
Trendsetter Hawks, the second-place finishers in Group A, were last minute replacements for Group C winners Jaric Titans—from Tobago—who unexpectedly could not field a team for the semi-finals.
The Northern outfit would have subsequently defeated Point Fortin Youth Football Academy on penalty kicks, following a 0-0 draw in the semi-finals, to make it to the Championship game.
In the earlier game at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, Cox Football Academy defeated Southern rivals Point Fortin Youth Football Academy 1-0 in the third-place playoff.
Mikhail Clement was the lone Cox Football Academy goal scorer, which remarkably was the first goal conceded in open play by the Point Fortin team for the entire tournament.
The tournament featured most of the top Under-15 teams and players in the country. It was sponsored in part by Next Level Consulting Limited, Next Level Foundation, the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Sport and Community Development as well as Ramsingh’s Sports World.
This season, fans would have seen 14 teams participate across Trinidad and Tobago.
Tournament chairman Brian K Jordan stated: “On behalf of the Tournament Organising Committee, I would like to congratulate our deserving 2023 NLCL U-15 Community Cup champions, FC Ginga. They worked hard and triumphed in a very tough and exciting championship game.”
He added, “We would like to thank all of our teams, coaches, volunteers, fans, match officials and sponsors for their valuable contributions throughout the tournament. Working together, we can continue to help in the development of our young footballers nationwide.”